Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite remained unchanged at 207 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread also remained unchanged at 656 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A' and 'BBB' spreads expanded by 1 bp each to 137 bps, 180 bps, and 259 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread narrowed by 1 bp to 463 bps, 'B' remained flat at 704 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 4 bps to 1,073 bps. By industry, financial institutions and telecommunications remained flat at 321 bps and 329 bps, respectively. Industrials and utilities widened by 1 bp each to 304 bps and 211 bps, respectively, and banks expanded by 2 bps to 343 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 193 bps and below its five-year moving average of 237 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 620 bps and below its five-year moving average of 712 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.Global Fixed Income Research: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760; diane_vazza@standardandpoors.com