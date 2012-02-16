Feb 16 - U.S.-based chemical company Reichhold Industries Inc. failed
to make the
interest payment on its $195 million senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2014.
We view the missed payment as a payment default under our criteria.
We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Reichhold and our issue-level
rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'D'.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today it lowered its corporate credit rating on Durham, N.C.-based
Reichhold Industries Inc. to 'D' from 'CCC+'. We also lowered the issue-level
rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'D' from 'CCC-'.
"The downgrade reflects Reichhold's failure to pay the scheduled interest on
its $195 million senior unsecured notes which mature on Aug. 15, 2014," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Seamus Ryan. The semiannual interest payment
was due Feb. 15, 2012. Reichhold has faced rising raw material costs and
limited ability to increase prices due to weak end-market demand.
The company has announced that over 70% of the senior unsecured noteholders
have agreed in principle to exchange their notes for the same principal amount
(including capitalized deferred interest payments) of senior secured notes due
2017, to be completed by April 15, 2012. Under our criteria, because we do not
expect the exchange to be completed within a five-day grace period, we have
lowered Reichhold's corporate credit and issue-level ratings to 'D'.
We plan to update our ratings on Reichhold following the completion of the
proposed exchange offer.
