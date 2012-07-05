July 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canary Wharf Finance II plc, as follows: GBP1,063.1m class A1 due October 2037 (XS0112279616): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP400m class A3 due October 2037 (XS0130681512): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP222m class A7 due October 2037 (XS0295171341): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP186.6m class B due October 2037 (XS0112281190): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP104m class B3 due October 2037 (XS0295172075): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP275m class C2 due October 2037 (XS0295172406): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP125m class D2 due October 2037 (XS0295172745): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmations reflect the stability offered to bondholders by a number of long leases to strong institutions. However, with global financial services increasingly under strain, Fitch will monitor developments closely in the months ahead. The stress in the sector over the crisis since the last tap issuance (in 2007), exemplified by the downfall of Lehman Brothers (which occupied an office mortgaged to the issuer), has seen income coverage fluctuate between 1.6x and 1.05x. The latest reported figure of 1.25x is above the 1.17x reported as at the last rating action in July 2011. The collateral was re-valued at GBP3.205bn in December 2011, revealing a market value decline of 28% from the peak in June 2007. The latest valuation, in conjunction with scheduled amortisation, results in a loan to value ratio of 72.3% (net of cash reserves). Although the notes continue to benefit from high quality mortgaged assets let on long leases to strong tenants, the recent downgrades of the kind of global financial sector institutions regionally headquartered in Canary Wharf has lessened the overall credit strength of the rental income, contracted or potential, that ultimately serves as collateral. Further negative rating action may begin to apply downwards pressure to the notes' ratings. The transaction is secured by seven prime office buildings on London's Canary Wharf estate. The majority of rental income is derived from tenants in the financial services industry, with a WA term to the earlier of lease break or expiry of 14 years. The vacancy rate currently stands at 4.1% of total floor area. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance report will shortly be published on www.fitchratings.com"