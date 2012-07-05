July 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following Birdville Independent School District, Texas' (BISD, or the district) unlimited tax (ULT) bonds: --$22 million ULT refunding bonds, series 2012. The 'AAA' rating is based on guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF), whose bond guarantee program is rated 'AAA' by Fitch. The series 2012 bonds are scheduled to sell July 12 via negotiation. Proceeds will be used to refund certain outstanding obligations for debt service savings and to pay related costs of issuance. Fitch also assigns an 'AA+' underlying rating to the series 2012 bonds and affirms the 'AA+' rating on the district's $215.5 million (pre-refunding) in outstanding ULT bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY: The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax pledge levied against all taxable property within the district and are further secured by the PSF Guarantee. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG AND STABLE FINANCIAL POSITION: The district's financial position is a credit positive, characterized by stable and sizeable reserve levels. Liquidity is also strong. FAVORABLE ECONOMIC CONDITIONS: The district benefits from its proximity to the larger Fort Worth economy and employment base, which has fared relatively well during the recent recession. At 6.2% as of April 2012, Tarrant County unemployment levels remain comparable to those of the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA and the state, while below the nation's. FLAT TAX BASE, ENROLLMENT EXPECTED: The district's mature tax base is largely residential. Taxable assessed valuation (TAV) and enrollment are projected to remain fairly flat over the near term. GENERALLY POSITIVE DEBT PROFILE: Overall debt levels are moderately elevated. However, the district's direct debt profile is favorable given its above-average pace of principal amortization, flat to descending annual debt service payments, and remaining flexibility under the $0.50 test for new money issuance. Capital needs remain manageable given current enrollment trends. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION MAINTAINED The district's financial position remains strong, characterized by stable and sizeable reserves that are typically in excess of the district's established policy to maintain a minimum of 20% of spending in general fund reserves. Actual financial performance generally outperforms budget due to management's conservative budgeting practices. The district ended fiscal 2011 with a modest operating surplus and a net $1.2 million addition to general fund reserves, bringing the unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of the committed, assigned, and unassigned balances under GASB 54) up modestly to $49 million or approximately 33% of spending. Operating performance was enhanced by the receipt of $9.8 million in federal stimulus funding, and liquidity strengthened as well, rising to $43.8 million or approximately 3 1/2 months of operational spending. Given this significant cushion, the district was able to initially address state funding cuts for the 2012-2013 biennium with a $5.6 million budgeted drawdown. However, a new management team subsequently tightened revenue and expenditure estimates in the fiscal 2012 amended budget with the receipt of EduJobs funds ($3.8 million) and improved property tax revenues ($1.6 million) from a modest TAV gain, reducing the expected drawdown to slightly less than $1 million. Management projects adding $2.4 million to general fund reserves at year-end, due primarily to a $4.2 million state aid settle-up payment for fiscal 2011 which is being applied to the budget shortfall and to one-time capital spending. FISCAL 2013 STATE AID INCREASE TO OFFSET EDUJOBS LOSS The fiscal 2013 general fund expenditure budget of $166.8 million assumes a roughly 3% increase in spending, due largely to additional high school staffing. Enrollment-based state aid and property tax revenues are assumed to remain flat. However, the district expects to benefit from a nearly $3 million increase in state aid that is designed to narrow the gap for those districts at lower target revenue levels. This funding will largely replace the prior year, one-time federal EduJobs money, although a modest $1.6 million drawdown in reserves is budgeted given the year's increased spending. Nonetheless, management anticipates break-even operating results by year-end given the relatively conservative budgeting assumptions. STABILITY IN ENROLLMENT, ECONOMY AND TAX BASE The district is located in Tarrant County, north of Fort Worth and near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Its 42-square mile service area is largely built-out and includes the cities of North Richland Hills, Haltom City, Richland Hills, and Watauga, as well as a portion of the city of Hurst. On a year-over-year basis, county unemployment levels have declined as a result of expanded employment opportunities that outpaced labor force growth. At 6.2% as of April 2012, county unemployment remains comparable to those of the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA and state and below the national average. Enrollment gains in this mature district remain modest, averaging just over 1% annually from 2007-2012, bolstered by the district's open enrollment policy for non-district students. Currently, enrollment is at approximately 23,711 students, the largest in district history. The district is primarily residential in nature and serves as a bedroom community for the greater metropolitan area. Historically healthy tax base growth that annually averaged roughly 5% flattened in fiscal 2010 to about 1% and subsequently declined by a moderate 7% in fiscal 2011, due largely to weaker economic conditions. For fiscal 2012, the district's TAV remained essentially unchanged at $7 billion. Top-10 taxpayer concentration is modest at 5.5% of fiscal 2012 TAV. Preliminary estimates from the county appraisal district again anticipate modest TAV growth (not exceeding 3%) for fiscal 2013. Management expects comparably flat TAV in fiscal years 2014 and 2015, although some additional economic development may occur once improvements to a major highway that bisects the district are complete. GENERALLY FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE Overall debt levels are above average at 5.2% of market value or roughly $3,040 per capita. On a positive note, the pace of debt repayment is fairly rapid with approximately 60% of the district's direct debt retired in 10 years on a non-accreted basis; the district maintains a 20-year amortization schedule for debt offerings. Including this issuance, annual debt service remains relatively level at $27 million/year through fiscal 2021 and declines annually thereafter. Also, the district maintains capacity in its schools; facility needs are largely related to renewal and replacement. The district's new management team reports preliminary plans to seek voter approval of a GO authorization of up to $160 million in May 2013 while targeting the maintenance of a debt service tax rate no greater than $0.45 per $100 TAV (the district levied $0.395 per $100 TAV in fiscal 2012). Pension and other-post employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities are limited to the district's participation in the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS), a cost-sharing multiple employer plan. Combined pension and OPEB spending consumed a low 2% of fiscal 2011 spending, and the district consistently funds its annual required contribution.