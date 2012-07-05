July 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following
Birdville Independent School District, Texas' (BISD, or the district)
unlimited tax (ULT) bonds:
--$22 million ULT refunding bonds, series 2012.
The 'AAA' rating is based on guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School
Fund (PSF), whose bond guarantee program is rated 'AAA' by Fitch. The series
2012 bonds are scheduled to sell July 12 via negotiation. Proceeds will be used
to refund certain outstanding obligations for debt service savings and to pay
related costs of issuance.
Fitch also assigns an 'AA+' underlying rating to the series 2012 bonds and
affirms the 'AA+' rating on the district's $215.5 million (pre-refunding) in
outstanding ULT bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY:
The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax pledge levied against all
taxable property within the district and are further secured by the PSF
Guarantee.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG AND STABLE FINANCIAL POSITION: The district's financial position is a
credit positive, characterized by stable and sizeable reserve levels. Liquidity
is also strong.
FAVORABLE ECONOMIC CONDITIONS: The district benefits from its proximity to the
larger Fort Worth economy and employment base, which has fared relatively well
during the recent recession. At 6.2% as of April 2012, Tarrant County
unemployment levels remain comparable to those of the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA and
the state, while below the nation's.
FLAT TAX BASE, ENROLLMENT EXPECTED: The district's mature tax base is largely
residential. Taxable assessed valuation (TAV) and enrollment are projected to
remain fairly flat over the near term.
GENERALLY POSITIVE DEBT PROFILE: Overall debt levels are moderately elevated.
However, the district's direct debt profile is favorable given its above-average
pace of principal amortization, flat to descending annual debt service payments,
and remaining flexibility under the $0.50 test for new money issuance. Capital
needs remain manageable given current enrollment trends.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION MAINTAINED
The district's financial position remains strong, characterized by stable and
sizeable reserves that are typically in excess of the district's established
policy to maintain a minimum of 20% of spending in general fund reserves. Actual
financial performance generally outperforms budget due to management's
conservative budgeting practices. The district ended fiscal 2011 with a modest
operating surplus and a net $1.2 million addition to general fund reserves,
bringing the unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of the committed,
assigned, and unassigned balances under GASB 54) up modestly to $49 million or
approximately 33% of spending. Operating performance was enhanced by the receipt
of $9.8 million in federal stimulus funding, and liquidity strengthened as well,
rising to $43.8 million or approximately 3 1/2 months of operational spending.
Given this significant cushion, the district was able to initially address state
funding cuts for the 2012-2013 biennium with a $5.6 million budgeted drawdown.
However, a new management team subsequently tightened revenue and expenditure
estimates in the fiscal 2012 amended budget with the receipt of EduJobs funds
($3.8 million) and improved property tax revenues ($1.6 million) from a modest
TAV gain, reducing the expected drawdown to slightly less than $1 million.
Management projects adding $2.4 million to general fund reserves at year-end,
due primarily to a $4.2 million state aid settle-up payment for fiscal 2011
which is being applied to the budget shortfall and to one-time capital spending.
FISCAL 2013 STATE AID INCREASE TO OFFSET EDUJOBS LOSS
The fiscal 2013 general fund expenditure budget of $166.8 million assumes a
roughly 3% increase in spending, due largely to additional high school staffing.
Enrollment-based state aid and property tax revenues are assumed to remain flat.
However, the district expects to benefit from a nearly $3 million increase in
state aid that is designed to narrow the gap for those districts at lower target
revenue levels. This funding will largely replace the prior year, one-time
federal EduJobs money, although a modest $1.6 million drawdown in reserves is
budgeted given the year's increased spending. Nonetheless, management
anticipates break-even operating results by year-end given the relatively
conservative budgeting assumptions.
STABILITY IN ENROLLMENT, ECONOMY AND TAX BASE
The district is located in Tarrant County, north of Fort Worth and near the
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Its 42-square mile service area is
largely built-out and includes the cities of North Richland Hills, Haltom City,
Richland Hills, and Watauga, as well as a portion of the city of Hurst. On a
year-over-year basis, county unemployment levels have declined as a result of
expanded employment opportunities that outpaced labor force growth. At 6.2% as
of April 2012, county unemployment remains comparable to those of the
Dallas-Fort Worth MSA and state and below the national average. Enrollment gains
in this mature district remain modest, averaging just over 1% annually from
2007-2012, bolstered by the district's open enrollment policy for non-district
students. Currently, enrollment is at approximately 23,711 students, the largest
in district history.
The district is primarily residential in nature and serves as a bedroom
community for the greater metropolitan area. Historically healthy tax base
growth that annually averaged roughly 5% flattened in fiscal 2010 to about 1%
and subsequently declined by a moderate 7% in fiscal 2011, due largely to weaker
economic conditions. For fiscal 2012, the district's TAV remained essentially
unchanged at $7 billion. Top-10 taxpayer concentration is modest at 5.5% of
fiscal 2012 TAV. Preliminary estimates from the county appraisal district again
anticipate modest TAV growth (not exceeding 3%) for fiscal 2013. Management
expects comparably flat TAV in fiscal years 2014 and 2015, although some
additional economic development may occur once improvements to a major highway
that bisects the district are complete.
GENERALLY FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE
Overall debt levels are above average at 5.2% of market value or roughly $3,040
per capita. On a positive note, the pace of debt repayment is fairly rapid with
approximately 60% of the district's direct debt retired in 10 years on a
non-accreted basis; the district maintains a 20-year amortization schedule for
debt offerings. Including this issuance, annual debt service remains relatively
level at $27 million/year through fiscal 2021 and declines annually thereafter.
Also, the district maintains capacity in its schools; facility needs are largely
related to renewal and replacement. The district's new management team reports
preliminary plans to seek voter approval of a GO authorization of up to $160
million in May 2013 while targeting the maintenance of a debt service tax rate
no greater than $0.45 per $100 TAV (the district levied $0.395 per $100 TAV in
fiscal 2012).
Pension and other-post employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities are limited to the
district's participation in the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS), a
cost-sharing multiple employer plan. Combined pension and OPEB spending consumed
a low 2% of fiscal 2011 spending, and the district consistently funds its annual
required contribution.