Dec 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B+' issue rating to the proposed $500 million senior secured term loan due
2020, to be issued by Dutch semiconductor manufacturer NXP B.V. (B+/Stable/--)
and its wholly owned subsidiary NXP Funding LLC (together, NXP). The issue
rating is in line with the corporate credit rating on NXP B.V. At the same time,
we assigned a recovery rating of '4' to the proposed loan, indicating our
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment
default.
In addition, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on NXP's existing senior
secured notes (denominated in U.S. dollars and euros) and senior secured term
loans. The recovery rating on these notes and loans remains unchanged at '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
Finally, we affirmed our 'BB' issue rating on NXP's EUR620 million super senior
revolving credit facility (RCF) due March 2017. (NXP recently increased this
RCF by EUR120 million.) The recovery rating on the RCF remains unchanged at '1',
reflecting our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for debtholders in
the event of a payment default.
We understand that NXP will use the proceeds of the proposed loan to fund a
$500 million tender offer that it has announced for its 9.75% senior secured
notes due 2018.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
Our recovery rating on the proposed senior secured loan is supported by our
valuation of NXP as a going concern and by the fairly comprehensive security
package provided to the senior secured lenders.
The difference between the issue rating on the senior secured debt instruments
and that on the RCF reflects the super senior status of the RCF, with RCF
lenders ranking ahead of the secured noteholders and other lenders in the
event of default.
Under our hypothetical scenario, we envisage, among other things, declining
revenues as a result of a significant macroeconomic and industry slowdown;
increasing competitive pressure; a significant drop in operating margins; and
meaningful capital expenditure and research and development commitments. At
our hypothetical point of default in 2016, we calculate that EBITDA would
decline to about $430 million.
We estimate the stressed enterprise value of the group at the point of
hypothetical default to be approximately $2.6 billion, which is equivalent to
6.0x stressed EBITDA.
After taking these factors into account and deducting the costs of enforcement
and other priority liabilities of about $290 million, we arrive at a net
enterprise value of about $2.3 billion. Our valuation assumes a proportionate
consolidation of NXP's 61% subsidiary, Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Co.
Pte. Ltd. (SSMC). However, we believe there could be additional upside to our
valuation of SSMC at the point of default.
We envisage about $830 million of super priority debt (including the fully
drawn RCF and six months of prepetition interest). This equates to very high
(90%-100%) recovery prospects for the RCF lenders, and translates into a
recovery rating of '1' on this instrument.
With about $3.1 billion outstanding at default for the senior secured
debtholders, we see recovery prospects within the 30%-50% range. This
translates into a recovery rating of '4' on the various senior secured debt
instruments, including the proposed loan.
RATINGS LIST
New Rating
NXP B.V.
NXP Funding LLC
Senior Secured Debt B+
Recovery Rating 4
Ratings Affirmed
NXP B.V.
NXP Funding LLC
Senior Secured Debt B+
Recovery Rating 4
Senior Secured Debt BB
Recovery Rating 1
