July 5 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Arran Cards Funding plc 2012-2July 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Arran Cards Funding plc's Series 2012-2 A1, backed by UK credit card receivables, originated by The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS, 'A'/Stable/'F1') and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest, 'A'/Stable/'F1'), the following rating: Series 2012-2 A1: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Fitch has also reviewed Series 2011-A A1 and 2012-1 A1, existing rated issuances out of the Arran Cards Funding master trust programme and affirmed the notes, as follows: USD1,200m Series 2012-1 A1: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP500m Series 2011-A A1: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable The ratings of the new issuance is based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, the origination and underwriting procedures used by RBS, its servicing capabilities and the transaction's legal structure. Credit enhancement for the 2012-2 A1 notes is provided by all series of subordinate notes (currently outstanding and those issued in the future), including the unrated 2012-2 D1 Series notes, with a required subordination level of 18%. As part of its analysis, Fitch revised its base-case assumptions for charge-off rates to 7.0% from the 8.0% used for the previous issuances, as a result of the trust's better than expected performance in general and specifically due to the positive impact of the decreasing share of the Mint brand in the securitized pool. The agency decided to leave its base case assumptions for monthly payment rates (20.0%) and yield rate (14.0%) unchanged. The charge-off base case for Arran is still close to the median value of the respective ranges assigned to similar transactions in the UK, while the monthly payment rate base case is towards the higher end and the yield base case remains towards the lower end of the respective ranges. The agency also notes that under its analysis it assumes a degree of ongoing new purchases on the designated credit cards. As a result, reductions in the originator's ability or willingness to fund new purchases will negatively impact the notes' performance. The Arran Cards Funding master trust programme was established in July 2011 and features a de-linked note issuance structure. The previous credit cards master trust for RBS, Arran Funding was successfully unwound in June 2011 - all notes outstanding from that trust were fully redeemed. The non-defaulted assets of the old Arran trust were re-assigned to this new delinked master trust. This is the third issuance out of the Arran Cards Funding trust. Fitch's asset and ratings outlook for UK credit cards trusts is Stable. Delinquency and charge-off levels have continued to show a steady improvement and charge-off rates are now at pre-crisis levels. Fitch expects yield and payment rates to remain stable. A new issue report is available at www.fitchratings.com.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information identified for this rating action were Royal Bank of Scotland plc, in its capacity as manager and its legal counsel, Clifford Chance LLP. Applicable criteria, "Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria", dated 22 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria