OVERVIEW -- Helios AMC LLC acquired The Situs Cos. and its subsidiaries in October 2011 and changed its name to Situs Holdings LLC. The commercial primary servicing business continues to operate as Situs Asset Management. -- We assigned an overall ABOVE AVERAGE ranking to Situs Holdings LLC as a commercial loan special servicer and affirmed our overall ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Situs Asset Management as a commercial loan primary servicer. The outlook for both rankings is stable. -- We have consolidated our commercial special servicer rankings for Helios AMC LLC and Situs Asset Management, and the combined special servicing business will operate as Situs Holdings LLC. -- We based our opinion of the combined company's primary and special servicing operations on the company's experienced senior management team, well-defined operational processes, effective use of technology systems, and sound control environment. Dec 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking to Situs Holdings LLC (Situs) as a commercial loan special servicer and affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Situs Asset Management (SAM) as a commercial loan primary servicer. Our outlook for both overall servicer rankings is stable. Our subranking for management and organization for both operations is ABOVE AVERAGE, and the subrankings for primary and special servicing loan administration are ABOVE AVERAGE. Helios AMC, a Ranieri Partners-sponsored company, acquired Situs and its subsidiaries in October 2011. The combined company is now known as Situs Holdings LLC. The majority of senior management from both Situs and Helios assumed leadership positions with the newly combined company. The commercial primary servicing business continues to operate as Situs Asset Management and Situs (the former Helios AMC LLC and SAM special servicing operations) operates the consolidated special servicing business. The ranking actions reflect our view of the company's highly experienced senior management team, good compliance and control environment, and effective use of technology. Additionally, the company has made solid progress integrating the legacy SAM and Helios AMC platforms and it has completed several technology enhancements, including the successful conversion to a new loan servicing system. At the time of our review, the company did not maintain a formal internal audit function. However, it is working with an external accounting firm and has developed an internal audit program for both primary and special servicing. Management implemented this program in the third quarter of 2012. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths: -- Well-defined operational processes and an effective use of technology systems; -- An experienced senior management team; and -- A good compliance and control environment. Weakness: -- No formal internal audit program at the time of review; -- No borrower Web site; and -- Recently high turnover rate due to fluctuations in portfolio volume. Ranieri Partners offers a full suite of financial services, advisory, asset management, and operating and work-out services for real estate and corporate clients. The residential division of Ranieri Partners includes Selene Finance, which invests in distressed residential mortgages and provides special servicing and Shellpoint, which originates and securitizes residential mortgages. The firm's commercial real estate platform provides asset management on fixed income, structured products, and distressed securities, as well as asset management, advisory, and valuation for distressed commercial real estate. SAM and Situs are focused on commercial mortgage primary and special servicing, respectively, and they offer due diligence, debt and equity management, and investment services. In total, Situs employs more than 350 professionals and its headquarters are in Houston, Texas. The company has 11 offices across the U.S. and Europe. As of June 30, 2012, SAM's primary servicing portfolio included approximately 760 loans, constituting a total unpaid principal balance of approximately $8 billion. The loans are collateralized by more than 5,700 properties. This results in a relatively high property-to-loan ratio of 7.5 to 1 (typically we observe ratios closer to 1.3 to 1) and is caused by a few large loans backed by a large volume of properties. The portfolio is geographically dispersed and contains all major property types. SAM services loans for a diverse mix of investor types including commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), life insurance company mortgages, commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) transactions, and private equity and investment funds. As of June 30, 2012, Situs managed a special servicing portfolio of 585 loans and 876 properties totaling $4.7 billion and 73 real estate owned (REO) assets totaling $615 million. The company is the named special servicer on 13 CMBS transactions backed by 1,914 loans with an unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $25.2 billion. Additionally, Situs manages one CRE CDO transaction with a total UPB of $1.3 billion. The special servicing portfolio includes assets originated by a variety of capital sources, complex loan structures, and all major collateral property types located throughout the U.S. OUTLOOK Our outlooks for the primary and special servicing rankings are stable. The company has made solid progress integrating the legacy SAM and Helios platforms. The business development strategy and growth projections for the company are reasonable and build on the strengths of the combined companies. 