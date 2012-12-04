Dec 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it left its 'BB' issue-level rating and its '4' recovery rating unchanged on Targa Resources Partners L.P.'s (BB/Stable/--) existing $400 million 5.25% notes due 2023 after the partnership announced it proposed to make an add-on of up to $200 million to the issue. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery if a payment default occurs. Targa intends to use the net proceeds for general partnership purposes, which may include working capital and funding its recent acquisition of crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing assets in the Williston Basin. We expect pro forma debt to EBITDA to be in the low-4x area in the next several quarters, before declining to less than 4x over the next 12 months. Houston-based Targa is a midstream energy partnership that specializes in gathering and processing natural gas, and fractionating and distributing natural gas liquids. Our corporate credit rating on Targa is 'BB', and the outlook is stable. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis published Oct. 22, 2012 and bulletin published Nov. 15, 2012.)