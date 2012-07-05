July 5 - Overview
-- Brazil-based beverage company AmBev has further reduced its debt. Its
modest financial risk profile and lower exposure to foreign currency debts
help mitigate country and transfer and convertibility risks.
-- We are raising our global scale ratings on AmBev to 'A' from 'A-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that AmBev will maintain very
modest debt levels, which will further mitigate its country risks in markets
it operates.
Rating Action
On July 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its global scale
ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on AmBev - Companhia de
Bebidas das Americas to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook on the corporate
credit rating is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects the company's further debt reduction and some
improvements in country risk related to AmBev's main market, Brazil, following
its Nov. 17, 2011, upgrade. In the past 12 months, the company paid down
almost R$2 billion of debt, including the prepayment of its $500 million 2013
bond. In our view, AmBev will borrow working capital and long-term debts
domestically to fund local capex in the markets it operates. Otherwise, its
controlling shareholder, Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A. (ABI), will be
responsible for the group's funding through access to global capital markets.
AmBev's low debt levels--due to its robust generation of discretionary cash
flows--make us comfortable upgrading the company. Additionally, we have
recently upgraded ABI, the world's largest brewing company, to 'A' from 'A-',
which benefited the credit rating on AmBev. In our credit analysis of AmBev,
we don't incorporate any support from ABI, but we also don't expect to rate
AmBev above its parent, as it's a very important cash flow contributor to
ABI's debt reduction.
Our ratings on AmBev are three notches higher than the foreign currency rating
on Brazil and one notch higher than our 'A-' transfer and convertibility risk
(T&C) assessment on the country. We believe AmBev's modest financial risk
profile and prudent policies mitigate its country risk, and its geographic
diversification mitigates T&C risks. According to our projections, AmBev can
pay debts in foreign currencies (all debts except for domestic Brazilian Reais
borrowings, including Cerveceria Dominicana Nacional's debt) in their
entirety only with cash generation from its Canada-based wholly-owned
subsidiary, Labatt. The subsidiary's operations contribute about 13% of
AmBev's revenues and 11% of the group's EBITDA. We believe AmBev has strong
incentives to continue paying its foreign debt throughout a sovereign stress
scenario, judging by the degree of integration it has with its parent company.
As an additional flexibility in case of a foreign currency stress, AmBev
maintains a portion of its cash in Brazilian banks and foreign banks outside
the country.
We assess AmBev's business risk profile as strong. It reports the highest
margins in the industry--historically above 40% (48.6% as of March 31,
2012)--thanks to its low fixed-cost structure and leading market position in
most markets it operates. These factors allow it to drive higher prices in its
diversified branded portfolio, which ranges from mainstream to premium brands.
AmBev has leading market shares in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and
Bolivia, shared leadership in Canada, and a much stronger presence in the
Caribbean with the recent acquisition of CND (B+/Watch Pos/--). In our view,
the company will pass on a potential increase in excise taxes in its Brazilian
beer operation, which contributes about 58% of revenues and 63% of EBITDA, to
its consumers through higher prices.
In addition, AmBev benefits from its integration with its parent by extracting
economies of scale in negotiating much larger amounts of raw materials, shares
best practices in hedging tools and commercial strategies, and improves its
products portfolio by licensing strong global brands in the markets each
operates.
In our credit analysis of AmBev, we still incorporate our assessment of its
modest financial risk profile, historically moderate financial policies, and a
strong liquidity. The company's very effective management has reduced cash
flow volatility in its Latin American markets. AmBev achieved resilient cash
flows through hedging instruments and absence of speculative financial
policies. Moreover, AmBev funds its growth historically with internal cash
generation, including the R$2.4 billion cash payment from CND. We expect
annual free cash flow generation of about R$9 billion in 2012 and higher going
forward, assuming an annual revenue growth of 8%, the consolidation of CND,
and higher-than-historical capex. Greater investments in logistics will help
support expected higher demand during the World Cup and Olympic Games that
Brazil will host in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
We expect AmBev to maintain its very low leverage metrics, with total debt to
EBITDA comfortably lower than 1x and funds from operations to debt of more
than 100% on a consistent basis. The ratings assume AmBev's liquidity will
remain strong despite dividend payments of about 95% of net income, according
to our projections, and a debt paydown as it comes due.
Liquidity
We see AmBev's liquidity as strong. The company is a net creditor, with about
R$8.2 billion in cash and total adjusted debt of R$4.7 billion as of March 31,
2012. Total cash dropped in the second quarter due to dividend payments and
the acquisition of CND. AmBev also prepaid its $500 million 2013 bonds at the
end of 2011. We expect free operating cash flow of about R$9 billion in 2012,
which coupled with its cash position of consistently above R$5 billion, gives
AmBev ample financial flexibility to meet its annual capital expenditures of
R$2.5 billion - R$3 billion, short-term debt maturities of R$1.9 billion, and
dividends of about R$8 billion. We expect AmBev's sources of cash to exceed
uses comfortably by more than 1.5x on a consistent basis, even assuming
sizable dividends distribution. The company reports no covenants that limit
financial metrics in its debt agreements.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that AmBev will sustain its financial
discipline and leverage metrics in accordance with a minimal financial risk
profile, with debt to EBITDA of about 0.5x and FFO to debt of more than 100%,
and strong liquidity. We expect AmBev to report very strong financial metrics
even if it were to face higher margin volatility in some of the markets in
which it operates. A positive rating action would depend much more on an
improvement of country risks in the markets it operates, as it already reports
strong financial metrics and cash flows that could support a higher rating.
However, we do not expect the rating on AmBev to exceed that of its parent.
Downward pressure on the rating could come from the company's more aggressive
financial strategy or difficult business conditions in one of its main
markets, deteriorating metrics, and weakening liquidity.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
AmBev - Companhia de Bebidas das Americas
Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/-- A-/Stable/--
Ambev International Finance Co. Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A A-
Ratings Affirmed
AmBev - Companhia de Bebidas das Americas
Corporate Credit Rating
Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/--
