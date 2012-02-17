=============================================================================== Summary analysis -- Navistar International Corp. ------------------ 17-Feb-2012 =============================================================================== CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States State/Province: Illinois Primary SIC: Truck and bus bodies Mult. CUSIP6: 638901 Mult. CUSIP6: 63934E =============================================================================== Credit Rating History: Local currency Foreign currency 09-Dec-2002 BB-/-- BB-/-- 23-Aug-2002 BB/-- BB/-- =============================================================================== Rationale The ratings on Lisle, Ill.-based truck and engine producer Navistar International Corp. reflect the company's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, as Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria define the terms. Navistar is the market leader in medium trucks and school buses and also manufactures certain military vehicles for which it has competitive cost advantages. The company lost market share on heavy-duty Class 8 trucks in both 2010 and 2011, but we believe new products it has developed could help the company recapture share and improve profitability. Key business risks include the severe cyclicality and capital-intensive nature of the North American commercial-vehicle industry, which accounts for three-quarters of the company's sales. We expect the current up-cycle in heavy-duty trucks to continue in 2012 (albeit not at the 2011 pace of growth), but medium-duty demand has already shown signs of softening. Truck demand is closely correlated with the U.S. economic cycle, which currently is difficult to predict. The very lucrative military niche business Navistar developed in recent years is declining, as two wars wind down and the U.S. trims its defense budget. Municipal budget woes are similarly leading to shifts to smaller school buses, lowering the demand for Navistar's products. More importantly, Navistar has not been able to translate its leadership position or the recently robust truck markets into solid profitability. For most of 2011, manufacturing profit was down significantly, year-over-year (in contrast with the experience of peers). The fiscal fourth quarter (ending Oct. 31, 2011) was very profitable, but the company lost money in the following, most recent quarter. We believe Navistar has made critical progress on its repositioning strategy, which includes engine integration for Class 8 trucks and offering proprietary engines with unique emissions technology. However, this involves significant execution risks: For one, Navistar has to win regulatory approval from the EPA for its emissions technology. And ultimately, it has to attract buyers--without resorting to discounted pricing--who previously preferred other manufacturers' engines. Navistar's financial risk profile is characterized by heavy debt and potentially volatile cash flows. Debt and debt-like liabilities total more than $7 billion, of which about $2.8 billion is related to financial services. Unfunded postretirement benefit obligations, adjusted for taxes, exceed $2 billion. Navistar's debt-to-EBITDA ratio is more than 4x. Traditional leverage is more than 100%. FFO/debt, at more than 20%, is a more positive credit metric. Another positive consideration is that Navistar has been able to generate cash despite its anemic earnings performance. We think there is good likelihood that credit metrics will improve a bit in 2012--but the significant risks that exist temper the potential impact on our financial risk assessment. Liquidity We consider Navistar's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. Cash and marketable securities are about $1.3 billion--a substantial amount relative to Navistar's needs. Debt maturities are minimal for 20112 and 203, although the company may need to make pension contributions. Looking forward, as the company uses internally generated cash for greater capital spending we don't expect its cash holdings to increase significantly. We are not anticipating substantial share repurchases. (Navistar did recently repurchase $175 million of its common stock but did so without incurring additional debt.) The company's captive finance unit, Navistar Financial Corp. (NFC), has sufficient liquidity to provide wholesale financing to Navistar dealers. Since 2010, General Electric Capital Corp. (GECC) has been the primary originator and servicer of retail loans and leases for Navistar. This arrangement reduces NFC's funding requirements, although the origination of wholesale loans still requires access to the capital markets for funding. NFC derives its funding from various private and public sources and recently extended all near-term maturities. Navistar has no financial maintenance covenants at the parent level. The NFC credit facility includes financial covenants, but the company has adequate headroom against these, even after the collateral-coverage ratio increased to 1.5x effective Oct. 31, 2011. Outlook The rating outlook for Navistar is stable, meaning that there is little chance of a rating change within the year. Under our base case forecast for the company, sales increase in 2012 and 2013 as industry demand continues to rise; margins also are up somewhat due to market strength, the company's new products, better manufacturing efficiencies, and increased parts business; operations continue to generate free cash flow; and credit metrics improve. However, the assumed improvement may not be evident before the critical fourth fiscal quarter. Accordingly, an upgrade is unlikely this year. A downgrade is also unlikely, given our assumptions about the economy and the truck industry, plus Navistar's healthy cash position. A downgrade could result if, contrary to our expectations, the U.S. economy sputters and truck demand suffers appreciably. For example, if sales and gross margins are flat, we think that debt/EBITDA would deteriorate to 4.8x, unless the company quickly curtailed its capital spending and other investment programs. Our current rating takes into account the challenges and risks Navistar faces in implementing its product strategy. However, we could lower ratings if the EPA denied regulatory certification for the company's emission technology or we came to believe that Navistar's new trucks and engines were not well received by truck-buyers.