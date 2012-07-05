July 5 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'F1+' rating on Guadalupe Valley Electric
Cooperative, Inc.'s (GVEC) $50 million authorized commercial paper notes.
Fitch is not currently reviewing the 'AA-' long-term rating on GVEC's
outstanding electric system revenue bonds, series 2007.
SECURITY
The CP program is a general unsecured obligation of Guadalupe Valley Electric
Cooperative (GVEC).
PURPOSE
The CP program is used to finance capital expenditures, which typically
accumulate to between $40 - $50 million, and are then funded out with long-term
fixed rate debt obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUBSTANTIAL SHORT-TERM LIQUIDITY: GVEC's $50 million commercial paper program
($11 million of which is currently outstanding) is supported by a $50 million
backup facility with CoBank, ACB (rated 'AA-'/'F1+' by Fitch), two $35 million
liquidity facilities, and cash and money market funds totaling $13.3 million (at
July 2, 2012). This provides an internal liquidity ratio of 2.67 times (x); well
in excess of Fitch's 1.25x requirement for an 'F1+'.
GROWING DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM: GVEC is a transmission and distribution cooperative
which benefits from its location east of San Antonio and about 40 miles south of
Austin. Electric distribution service is provided to over 70,000 customers and
an estimated population of 182,000. Energy sales are growing at slightly over 2%
per year.
SWITCHING POWER SUPPLIERS: GVEC has given its long-standing energy supplier,
Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA; rated 'A+' by Fitch), notice that it will
not renew its power supply contract after June 2016. The cooperative will be
responsible for procuring its own power supply needs as a result. GVEC has
entered into a set of contracts for about 70% of its baseload power needs
starting in mid-2016. These contracts are medium-term in duration (5 to 10.5
years). Additional long-term power sources are being explored.
SOLID FINANCIAL METRICS: GVEC's financial metrics compare well to similarly
rated retail distribution systems with debt service coverage (DSC) of 4.11x in
FY 2011 (1.57x coverage of full obligations) and a reasonable leverage. Days
cash on hand is light, but overall liquidity is good. Equity to capitalization,
at 55.7%, is in line with the group median.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'F1+' is supported by a standby credit facility with CoBank for $50 million
which is specifically available for the principal payment of GVEC's commercial
paper program should the utility need to utilize it. The credit facility does
not have to be renewed by either party, and is cancelable with a 120 days'
notice of the next year agreement.
The short-term rating is also supported by an additional $70 million in lines of
credit with CoBank (rated 'AA-/F1+' by Fitch) and National Rural Utilities
Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC, not rated by Fitch). These lines of credit
extend for one year and both of which are fully available.
GVEC expects that the amount of commercial paper outstanding will total about
$20 million by year end 2012 and rise to around $40 million in 2013 before a
long-term financing is used to fund out the short-term debt. The last bond sale
use to retire CP was a $40 million private placement with Prudential Insurance
in October 2011.
Types of projects funded with CP include substations (costing $2 - $3 million
each) and local line extensions. Oil and gas development in the customers'
service areas helps drive demand for growth. Energy developers are being
required to fund more of the upfront cost of related electric service.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Total outstanding debt approximates $134 million, including outstanding
commercial paper. Total debt includes public bonds issued in 2007, loans from
CFC and CoBank and a series 2011 private placement. Long-term debt matures
through 2041 and debt service declines steadily over time. Total debt to funds
available for debt service was a reasonable 4.4x in 2011.
Total margins (includes mostly operating margins) have typically averaged about
$10 million per year and are forecasted around that level through 2016.
Forecasts assume DSC of near 3.0x and equity as a percentage of assets over 50%.
For additional information on GVEC please see Fitch's press release dated July
14, 2011.