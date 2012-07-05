July 5 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'F1+' rating on Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc.'s (GVEC) $50 million authorized commercial paper notes. Fitch is not currently reviewing the 'AA-' long-term rating on GVEC's outstanding electric system revenue bonds, series 2007. SECURITY The CP program is a general unsecured obligation of Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEC). PURPOSE The CP program is used to finance capital expenditures, which typically accumulate to between $40 - $50 million, and are then funded out with long-term fixed rate debt obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUBSTANTIAL SHORT-TERM LIQUIDITY: GVEC's $50 million commercial paper program ($11 million of which is currently outstanding) is supported by a $50 million backup facility with CoBank, ACB (rated 'AA-'/'F1+' by Fitch), two $35 million liquidity facilities, and cash and money market funds totaling $13.3 million (at July 2, 2012). This provides an internal liquidity ratio of 2.67 times (x); well in excess of Fitch's 1.25x requirement for an 'F1+'. GROWING DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM: GVEC is a transmission and distribution cooperative which benefits from its location east of San Antonio and about 40 miles south of Austin. Electric distribution service is provided to over 70,000 customers and an estimated population of 182,000. Energy sales are growing at slightly over 2% per year. SWITCHING POWER SUPPLIERS: GVEC has given its long-standing energy supplier, Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA; rated 'A+' by Fitch), notice that it will not renew its power supply contract after June 2016. The cooperative will be responsible for procuring its own power supply needs as a result. GVEC has entered into a set of contracts for about 70% of its baseload power needs starting in mid-2016. These contracts are medium-term in duration (5 to 10.5 years). Additional long-term power sources are being explored. SOLID FINANCIAL METRICS: GVEC's financial metrics compare well to similarly rated retail distribution systems with debt service coverage (DSC) of 4.11x in FY 2011 (1.57x coverage of full obligations) and a reasonable leverage. Days cash on hand is light, but overall liquidity is good. Equity to capitalization, at 55.7%, is in line with the group median. CREDIT PROFILE The 'F1+' is supported by a standby credit facility with CoBank for $50 million which is specifically available for the principal payment of GVEC's commercial paper program should the utility need to utilize it. The credit facility does not have to be renewed by either party, and is cancelable with a 120 days' notice of the next year agreement. The short-term rating is also supported by an additional $70 million in lines of credit with CoBank (rated 'AA-/F1+' by Fitch) and National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC, not rated by Fitch). These lines of credit extend for one year and both of which are fully available. GVEC expects that the amount of commercial paper outstanding will total about $20 million by year end 2012 and rise to around $40 million in 2013 before a long-term financing is used to fund out the short-term debt. The last bond sale use to retire CP was a $40 million private placement with Prudential Insurance in October 2011. Types of projects funded with CP include substations (costing $2 - $3 million each) and local line extensions. Oil and gas development in the customers' service areas helps drive demand for growth. Energy developers are being required to fund more of the upfront cost of related electric service. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Total outstanding debt approximates $134 million, including outstanding commercial paper. Total debt includes public bonds issued in 2007, loans from CFC and CoBank and a series 2011 private placement. Long-term debt matures through 2041 and debt service declines steadily over time. Total debt to funds available for debt service was a reasonable 4.4x in 2011. Total margins (includes mostly operating margins) have typically averaged about $10 million per year and are forecasted around that level through 2016. Forecasts assume DSC of near 3.0x and equity as a percentage of assets over 50%. For additional information on GVEC please see Fitch's press release dated July 14, 2011.