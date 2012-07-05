Overview
-- Global metallurgical coal prices remain under pressure in part because
of economic weakness in Europe and slower steel production in China.
-- U.S.-based Walter Energy Inc. is likely to post weaker profits on low
prices and production costs that we expect to stay somewhat high in the near
term.
-- We affirmed our ratings on Walter Energy, including our 'BB-'
corporate credit rating, and we revised the outlook to negative from stable.
-- Our negative outlook reflects the likelihood that EBITDA will be lower
than we had previously assumed, with slimmer-than-expected cushion under
financial covenants.
Rating Action
On July 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on
Walter Energy Inc. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our
ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that metallurgical (met) coal prices
remain under pressure--partly because of slower steel production overseas. As
a consequence, Walter Energy is likely to post weaker profits than we had
previously anticipated with a slimmer cushion under certain financial
covenants.
Our corporate credit rating on Walter Energy reflects our opinion of the
company's business risk as "weak" and its financial risk as "significant." Key
risks include difficult mining conditions at the company's Southern
Appalachian mines, the volatile nature of met coal sales and prices, and
elevated debt related to the company's acquisition of Western Coal Corp. in
2011. Adequate liquidity, Walter Energy's high-quality met coal reserves, and
our view that production costs will improve as operating issues at its Alabama
mines are resolved somewhat offset these factors.
We expect Walter Energy to generate $700 million to $800 million of EBITDA in
2012, down from our previous estimate of $800 million to $900 million. This
implies leverage near or above 3.5x (after pension and other adjustments). Our
new baseline scenario reflects our expectation for prices for high-quality met
coal to remain around the current benchmark ($200 to $220 per metric ton) and
for the company's costs (which were operating issues at the company's Alabama
mines in 2011 forced up) to moderate somewhat but remain high over the next
couple of quarters.
Management recently affirmed its met coal production guidance (between 11.5
million and 13 million metric tons in 2012). However, the company also guided
toward lower prices in the second quarter (based on previously priced
contracts) and flat costs (quarter over quarter). That said, we do expect met
coal prices to improve over the medium-to-longer term and for Walter Energy's
production costs to improve, as operating issues in Alabama are resolved and
as operations in Canada ramp up.
Walter Energy is a midsize coal producer but one of the largest miners focused
almost exclusively on met coal. The company possesses high-quality met coal
reserves and has benefited during the past year from favorable met coal
prices. Nonetheless, demand and pricing for met coal has historically been
volatile since it's tied to steel production at integrated steel mills, which
is highly cyclical. Adding to the price volatility is that prices are now
contracted quarterly, as opposed to annually in the past.
Liquidity
We view Walter's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria, given
our expectation for sources and uses of cash over the next 12 months. As of
March 31, 2012, liquidity was about $366 million, consisting of about $138
million in cash on hand and about $228 million available under its $375
million revolving credit facility due 2016. Key aspects of our liquidity
assessment include the following expectations:
-- Liquidity sources (primarily funds from operation and availability on
its revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the
next year;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by 15%; and
-- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a
15% decline in EBITDA without the company breaching coverage test measures.
We estimate that free cash flow will likely be about $100 million in 2012,
after about $400 million to $450 million of capital spending, including both
maintenance and expansion of production. We anticipate substantial capital
expenditures in the next couple of years as the company expands and builds out
properties. Mandatory debt repayments are modest over the next couple of
years, with about $20 million required in 2012 and $100 million in 2013. We
expect Walter to maintain a modest dividend of about $30 million. We do not
anticipate meaningful share repurchases over the next 12 months.
Walter's bank facility includes a maximum leverage covenant of 3.25x in 2012
and 3x thereafter. The facility is also subject to a minimum interest coverage
test of 3x until fourth-quarter 2012 when it increases to 3.5x. We expect the
company to remain in compliance with both requirements, given our assumptions
for financial performance, though the covenant cushion is likely to narrow
significantly.
Recovery analysis
For our full recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Walter Energy,
published Feb. 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook acknowledges the currently weak pricing environment for
met coal and reflects the likelihood that EBITDA will be lower than we had
previously assumed, with slimmer-than-expected cushion under financial
covenants. Our baseline assumption is for $700 million to $800 million of
EBITDA in 2012 with leverage at or above 3x.
We would lower our rating if leverage climbs and holds above 4x (with pension
and other adjustments). This could occur if met coal prices drop further and
Walter Energy experiences additional operating challenges that increase its
production costs. It is our expectation that the company would successfully
negotiate covenant relief under this downside scenario.
An upgrade is unlikely in the current operating environment but we would
revise our outlook to stable if met coal prices recover later in 2012 and
Walter Energy's production costs improve such that leverage drops near or
below 3x EBITDA. This could occur if the company hits its 11.5 million to 13.0
million metric ton production guidance, prices for high-quality met coal top
$220 per metric ton, and production costs fall closer to $100 per ton.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Walter Energy Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Walter Energy Inc.
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 3