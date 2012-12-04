Dec 4 - Today Fitch Ratings issued a special report titled 'Argentina's
Weakening Credit Profile' detailing the rationale behind the agency's recent
negative rating actions on Argentina.
On Nov. 27, Fitch downgraded Argentina's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from 'B';
--Short-term IDR to 'C' from 'B';
--Securities issued under international law to 'CC' from 'B';
--Foreign and local currency denominated securities issued under Argentine law
to 'B-' from 'B';
--Local currency IDR to 'B-' from 'B' with a Negative Outlook;
--Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'B'.
The report, entitled 'Argentina's Weakening Credit Profile', is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.