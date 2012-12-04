(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Espanol de Credito's (Banesto) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', its Short-term IDR at 'F2' and Support Rating at '2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At the same time the agency has downgraded Banesto's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+' and has removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the VR. Fitch has also downgraded Banesto's preference shares to 'B' from 'BB' to reflect the notching from its implied standalone rating as this instrument is subject to Banesto's individual capacity to generate income and not that of its 89.95% shareholder, Banco Santander (Santander; 'BBB+'/Negative). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE Banesto's VR has been downgraded to reflect the effects of Spain's recessionary environment on the bank's asset quality and performance. It also reflects Banesto's dependence on wholesale funding sources, although the loans-to-retail derived funding has been improving, largely as a consequence of loan deleveraging. The affirmation of Banesto's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation of a continued high probability of support from its parent, Santander . Santander's Long-term IDR is based on its VR of 'bbb+' and is one notch above the sovereign rating based on its geographically diversified business and resilient performance to date RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING Banesto's IDRs and senior debt ratings are based on support from Santander and not on Banesto's intrinsic strength as captured by its VR. Banesto's Long-term IDR is aligned with that of Santander, given Fitch's view that it is part of Santander's core banking business in Spain as well as its close integration with the group, particularly in terms of IT systems. The bank's IDRs are sensitive to any rating action on Santander and, indirectly on the Spanish sovereign. Banesto's IDRs could be lower than Santander's if the latter were to reduce its stake in in the bank considerably or if Banesto were to become less integrated, which in Fitch's view is unlikely at the present time. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR Banesto's VR reflects its good banking franchise in Spain, consistently sound profitability, though weakened in 2012, and adequate liquidity position and capital levels. However, it also reflects the weak Spanish economy, which has led to lower volumes that have affected performance, and the effects on asset quality of the collapse of the property sector. The bank is consciously deleveraging, particularly in real estate exposures. Real estate exposures are below that of other Spanish peers' at 12% of total real estate exposure (including foreclosed assets). Banesto's VR is sensitive to an even more protracted and deeper recessionary environment in Spain than currently assumed, which could further affect profitability and asset quality, or an unanticipated liquidity shock. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Banesto' subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR and its preferred stock is rated five notches below the VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. The preference shares are notched two times for loss severity and three times for non-performance risk. The ratings of these instruments are primarily sensitive to any change in the VR of Banesto. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Banesto Financial Products plc is a wholly owned financing subsidiary of Banesto whose debt ratings are aligned with its parent and whose ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in Banesto's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: Banesto: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+'; RWN removed Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' Short-term debt rating: affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB' Preferred stock: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Mortgage covered bonds: unaffected Banesto Financial Products plc: Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' Short-term debt rating: affirmed at 'F2' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)