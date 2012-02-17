OVERVIEW -- As a result of our rating actions on The Royal Bank of Scotland and Citibank on Nov. 29, 2011, which provide the issuer of the notes with interest and currency hedges, we have adjusted the maximum potential rating the notes can achieve, as per our counterparty criteria, and lowered our ratings accordingly. -- The hedge documentation does not fully reflect our counterparty criteria, but it does meet certain requirements that enable it to achieve a rating higher than the rating on the counterparty. -- Mitchells & Butlers Finance is a U.K. corporate securitization backed by a portfolio of managed pubs. Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on the class A1N, A2, A3N, and A4 notes in Mitchells & Butlers Finance PLC (M&B Finance) securitization to 'A+' from 'AA-' for counterparty reasons (see list below). Today's downgrades follow the rating actions we took on The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS) and Citibank N.A. on Nov. 29, 2011, due to the application of our new criteria for banks (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries"). The downgrades also reflect the application of our counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). M&B Finance entered into a number of hedge agreements with RBS and Citibank (both at closing and on the occasion of the 2006 tap issuance), in order to mitigate exposure to interest rate and currency volatility. The hedge documentation does not fully reflect our current counterparty criteria. However, if the swap counterparties' enforceable legal obligation reflects a replacement framework from any of our previous counterparty criteria, as in this case, we assign to the notes a rating that is no lower than the counterparty's long-term credit rating, plus one notch. This approach has been reflected in our ratings on the notes since our December 2010 counterparty criteria became effective (in July 19, 2011). Following the application of our revised bank criteria on Nov. 29, 2011 (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries"), we lowered the long-term counterparty credit ratings on RBS and Citibank to 'A' from 'A+'. We subsequently reviewed the impact of the aforementioned criteria on structured finance transactions (see "S&P Reviews Rating Impact Of Revised Bank Ratings On Structured Finance Transactions," published on Dec. 6, 2011). Following this review, we indicated that we would begin taking rating actions following the downgrades of the banks in transactions where the rating on a tranche is directly linked to that on a downgraded bank. Today's rating actions update our ratings on the tranches in M&B Finance, which we consider to be linked to our ratings on the counterparties. The new ratings on M&B Finance's class A1N, A2, A3N, and A4 notes reflect the one-notch uplift from the long-term credit ratings on RBS and Citibank, as per our counterparty criteria. The ratings on the other tranches currently remain unaffected, as they are lower than the ratings on the counterparties. Given the direct link between the ratings on M&B Finance and those on RBS and Citibank, any further rating actions on these counterparties will affect the maximum potential ratings on the notes M&B Finance has issued. In our review, we have also considered the notes' exposure to the bank account and liquidity facility providers, and concluded that the replacement framework reflected in their documentation does not constrain the ratings on the liabilities at the current levels. M&B Finance is a corporate securitization that originally closed on Nov. 13, 2003, and successfully executed a tap issuance in September 2006. The transaction is backed by future cash flows generated by the operating assets of the Mitchells & Butlers securitized estate, which, as of Sept. 24, 2011, include 1,442 managed public houses (pubs) mainly located in England. RATINGS LIST Class Rating From To A1N AA- (sf), AA- (SPUR) A+, A+ (SPUR) A2 AA- (sf), AA- (SPUR) A+, A+ (SPUR) A3N AA- (sf), AA- (SPUR) A+, A+ (SPUR) A4 AA- (sf), AA- (SPUR) A+, A+ (SPUR)