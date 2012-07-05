Overview
-- Brazilian media company Globo has managed its cost structure well
thanks to robust profitability, despite our expectations of some margin
pressures.
-- We revised the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed our 'BBB'
ratings on Globo.
-- We could raise the ratings if Globo maintains relatively stable
margins amid uncertain global economy.
Rating Action
On July 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. (Globo) to positive from stable. At the
same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' ratings on the company.
Rationale
The outlook change reflects Globo's robust profitability in the past several
quarters, despite our expectations of margin pressures due to rising cost
inflation and increasing competition for television talent and transmission
rights of sports events. The company has managed its cost structure well,
which resulted in stable margins over the past several quarters thanks to
media and advertising market growth that boosted its content and programming
and advertising revenues. The positive outlook indicates that we could raise
the ratings if we see that the company can maintain its current performance
amid global economic uncertainty that could harm the media industry in Brazil.
Globo's satisfactory business risk profile reflects our view of its solid
position in the Brazilian media industry. The company has strong leadership in
broadcast TV due to its high quality local language content and a
well-structured programming grid. In order to sustain this leadership
position, Globo invests heavily in exclusive casting under long-term contracts
and comprehensive news coverage, which result in a more fixed-cost structure.
The company's leadership position and the still high concentration of
advertising on broadcast TV in Brazil make Globo the preferred channel for
advertisers. Although new media consumption habits could pose some risks to
broadcast operations and ad spending, Globo gains efficiency through its
different media vehicles, such as streaming some of its television content
online. Also, despite the majority of its revenues coming from advertising
(71% of revenues in the first quarter of 2012), Globo's content and
programming revenues continue growing faster than advertising revenues, which
result in smaller exposure of revenues and cash flow from the more volatile
advertising market.
We view Globo's financial risk profile as modest, which reflects the company's
conservative financial policy, with strong cash generation and a long-term
maturity profile that result in sound credit metrics. We believe management is
committed to a prudent financial policy with investment focus on its core
business, which has been the case in the past several years. While almost all
of company's debt and a portion of its expenses are denominated in dollars,
its revenues are denominated in Brazilian reais. However, we believe the
long-term debt profile, maintenance of significant cash holdings, and the
hedging of short-term dollar outflows (both expenses and debt service)
somewhat mitigate the company's currency mismatch risks.
Our base-case projections for Globo assume double-digit revenue growth
resulting from an increase in ad spending thanks to a 3%-5% GDP growth, some
price adjustments for inflation, and the FIFA World Cup and Summer Olympics
that Brazil will host in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Despite our expectations
that Globo's margins could be pressured by competition for TV talent and
transmission rights and the expenses of covering these sporting events, they
would still remain above 20%. Assuming capital expenditures and dividend
payments even above historical figures, the company's discretionary cash flow
would still be positive. The April 2012 $300 million notes issuance increased
its debt levels somewhat, but our expectation of increasing cash generation
should result in relatively stable and strong credit metrics by the end of
2012, such as total debt to EBITDA of 0.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt above 150%.
Liquidity
We assess Globo's liquidity as "exceptional" and reflects its ability to cover
its cash needs in the coming years, even if EBITDA declines sharply. We base
our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions:
-- Globo's liquidity sources cover its uses by more than 3.5x in the next
three years;
-- Globo has no debt maturities until 2022;
-- Even if EBITDA were to decline 50%, we believe net sources would
exceed cash requirements by more than 2.4x; and
-- The company has a good standing in the credit markets and with banks.
In our analysis, we assumed liquidity sources of more than R$8.5 billion
annually, including cash reserves of R$5.1 billion as of March 31, 2012, FFO
of about R$2.7 billion in the next 12 months, and the proceeds from the April
notes issuance of $300 million (about R$600 million). We estimate the
company's uses at about R$1.8 billion, mainly for capital expenditures and
dividend distribution. We believe Globo will sustain a net cash position over
the next several years, as has been the case in the past five years. Globo has
no financial covenants for its debts.
Outlook
The positive outlook indicates that we could raise the ratings if Globo
maintains relatively stable profitability amid the global economic uncertainty
that could harm the Brazilian media industry. We would revise the outlook back
to stable if an economic downturn in Brazil, stemming from global economic
volatility, resulted in lower revenue growth and higher margin pressures than
in our base-case scenario, or if the company turns to less conservative
financial policy, such as aggressive dividend distributions that would erode
its liquidity.
