Dec 4 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded DECO 7 - Pan Europe 2 plc's class H (DECO 7), due January 2018, as follows: EUR35.6m class H (XS0246475445) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0% The downgrade reflects the note loss allocation which occurred on the October interest payment date (IPD), as a result of the workout and liquidation fee of EUR284,403 paid at the July 2012 IPD. The workout and liquidation fee incurred by the issuer are related to the sale of three properties (Koeln-Chorweiler, Detmold, Elmshorn) securing the Karstadt Kompakt loan. The EUR284,403 of losses has led to a partial (0.7%) loss on the class H notes Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria