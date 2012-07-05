July 5 - Overview -- RDS Ultra-Deepwater has paid about 40% of its $225 million senior bank loan during the first two years of its operation. -- We are raising our rating on RDS's $270 million 11.875% subordinated secured notes due 2017 to 'B' from 'B-'. -- The positive outlook reflects our expectations that RDS's cash flow generation will continue to be strong, which would allow for a further rapid debt reduction. Rating Action On July 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on RDS Ultra-Deepwater Ltd.'s $270 million subordinated secured notes due 2017 to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is positive. Rationale The rating action reflects the improvement in RDS's efficiency rates after the start of commercial operations, which were above 90% and 95% during 2011 and the first five months of 2012, respectively. This has contributed to significant cash flow generation that has allowed for a rapid debt reduction. As of May 2012, RDS has prepaid 40% of the senior bank loan. RDS is a wholly owned special-purpose finance subsidiary of Rubicon Drilling Services - Aluguer de Equipamentos Tecnologicos, Unipessoal LDA (Rubicon), a limited liability company organized under the laws of Portugal. RDS issued the notes and made an intercompany loan to Rubicon, which agreed to purchase Centenario (formerly PetroRig III), an ultradeepwater semisubmersible drilling rig. Through a related company, Grupo R Exploracion Marina S.A. de C.V. (GREM), the rig entered into a long-term charter contract with Pemex Exploracion y Produccion (Pemex E&P; not rated), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mexican oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex). RDS, Rubicon, and GREM belong to Grupo R, a group of companies that service the Mexican energy and industrial sectors. The rating on RDS's notes reflects their subordination to its $225 million senior bank loan in interest and principal payments. The rating also considers the notes' expected exposure to recontracting and refinancing risk given their seven-year tenor compared with a five-year charter contract with Pemex and our expectation that at 2014 maturity there will be $138.3 million outstanding under the notes. Furthermore, the financial structure does not contemplate a debt service reserve account for note holders, and RDS's complex legal structure entails several special-purpose vehicles in different geographic regions. The rating also incorporates the strength of the offtaker, Pemex (local currency: A-/Stable/-- foreign currency: BBB/Stable/--) and the sponsor's (Grupo R) longstanding business relationship with Pemex, the support from Grupo R through equity contributions, and our view of the drilling rig as a valuable asset as collateral. Securing the notes is a security interest in all of RDS's assets. RDS's only asset is an intercompany note with Rubicon. Rubicon's guarantee of the notes is secured by a security interest in substantially all of its assets, including Centenario. The liens securing the guarantee are contractually subordinated to the liens that secure a senior bank loan. The rig's operating performance is satisfactory. During 2011, the operating efficiency was 92.9%%, which slipped due to programmed maintenance works in June 2011. On Dec. 13, 2011, Pemex E&P moved the rig to the third location (Kunah-1) at which the company expected to drill 5,131 meters in about 210 days for drilling, termination, and well testing. RDS's financial structure contemplates a payment waterfall that will initially cover the senior bank loan's interest and principal and then will cover the interest on the notes. We believe that cash flow generation will continue to be sufficient to cover RDS's financial obligations, given the rig's favorable performance during 2011 and the first five months of 2012. During 2011, RDS covered interest and principal payments of the bank loan for $55.5 billion. In addition, interest payments for the notes were $32.06 billion in 2011, resulting in a total debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.3x. For September 2011 - March 2012, the total DSCR was 1.7x, which reflects the rig's high efficiency rates during this period. We expect that the financial performance will continue to improve, based on our expectations that RDS will be able to negotiate higher dayr ates with Pemex, given current market conditions. We expect a minimum DSCR of 1.6x and an average DSCR of 2.3x. Grupo R signed a contract with Pemex E&P in which the latter agreed to pay a fixed-day rate of $495 million during the first 730 days of the contract and afterwards an adjusted day rate through a formula based on the average worldwide high limits for day rates. These payments are pledged to the trust. The contract is for five years and is due on June 30, 2015. Therefore, we expect the notes to be exposed to recontracting and refinancing risk given their seven-year tenor compared with a five-year charter contract with Pemex. Liquidity We believe liquidity for the subordinated notes to be limited. RDS will use all of the excess cash (i.e., cash after operating costs, working capital needs, and scheduled principal and interest payments) to prepay the senior bank loan. In addition, there will be no reserve accounts available for the note holders. We expected that RDS's cash flow generation will be sufficient to cover the next coupon payments, given the rig's favorable performance year to date. The financial structure does not contemplate any distribution test, as it has a 100% cash sweep mechanism to prepay the senior bank loan. We expect that by 2014, the bank loan will be fully amortized and RDS will begin to prepay the notes. We anticipate that by 2015, the outstanding amount of the notes will be around $138 million. After the senior bank loan is fully prepaid and according to the terms and conditions of the notes, RDS must make an offer to repurchase the notes with all excess generated cash. The offer price will be 100% of the principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest. If note holders do not accept the offer, RDS will be allowed to distribute up to 25% of the excess cash to its shareholders. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectations that RDS's efficiency rate will be above 90%, which will allow it to fully amortize its senior bank loan by 2014. Afterwards, our outlook incorporates our expectations that after 2014, RDS will use excess cash flow to make significant prepayments on the subordinated notes. If by the end of 2013, RDS's cash flow generation for debt service is in line with our expectations, and the outstanding amount on the senior bank loan is less than 5%, we could raise the rating by one notch. A downgrade could occur if RDS's efficiency rate during the year is below 90% and prepayments on the senior bank loan are significantly below our expectations. Related Criteria And Research -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 Ratings List Upgraded To From RDS Ultra-Deepwater Ltd. 