July 5 - A 36% year-over-year fall-off of wireless net additions among the
largest wireless service providers led to a 32% decline in revenue-generating
unit (RGU) additions during the first quarter of 2012. The largest
telecommunication service providers added approximately 2.7 million RGUs during
1Q'12, led by approximately 2.5 million wireless subscriber additions, according
to a special report issued by Fitch Ratings.
Fitch estimates the largest wireless service providers activated approximately
6.8 million smartphones during the first quarter of 2012, reflecting a 19%
decline relative to the smartphone activations during the year earlier period.
In addition, strong high-speed data subscriber additions, along with improving
video subscriber loss trends contributed to a 10% year-over-year gain in RGUs
among the largest cable multiple system operators.
Fitch's special report 'U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive
Scorecard' discusses trends in the 1Q'12 regarding the scope and depth of the
competitive overlap of leading telecommunications operators. The report compares
the competitive positions of the leading local exchange carriers (LEC), cable
multiple system operators (MSOs), wireless service providers and direct
broadcast satellite (DBS) operators. The report also summarizes key operating
metrics and financial statistics, particularly related to pertinent forecast
items such as revenue growth, margin changes, capital re-investment and debt.
Additionally, the report includes summary comments concerning notable
developments in the quarter.
