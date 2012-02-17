Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has today updated its rating methodology for assessing credit risk in Chilean residential mortgage loan pools that are used as collateral for structured finance transactions. Fitch has made several enhancements to its criteria. The main changes focus on a more forward-looking approach, increased market value decline (MVD) assumptions, and increased expected foreclosure frequency and its adjustments for specific product and borrower characteristics. In particular, the updated criteria place an emphasis on Fitch's performance expectations, especially at lower rating levels. Loss expectations derived for lower rating levels are likely to be more 'point in time' and vary in line with changes in Fitch's expectations as influenced by actual asset performance. The higher rating scenarios are relatively more remote and are intended to show rating stability through all aspects of an economic cycle. Fitch has increased MVD assumptions across all rating scenarios. The MVD encompasses house price decline and forced sale discount assumptions. Fitch will request loan-by-loan repossession data from lenders at the time of ratings analysis. If this data suggests that forced sale discounts and loss severity values for a particular lender are not in line with Fitch's expectations, further adjustments to MVDs may be made on a case-by-case basis. Meanwhile, analysis of defaulted loans indicates that some product types and features have seen a greater degree of performance deterioration. Consequently, Fitch has increased its foreclosure frequency expectations and adjustments for certain borrower and product types. The criteria report should be viewed together with the master criteria report titled 'Rating Criteria for RMBS in Latin America', dated Feb. 16, 2012, for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's approach to rating Chilean RMBS transactions. The master criteria - along with the Chilean addendum - replaces the 'Updated RMBS Rating Criteria in Chile' published on Oct. 19, 2007. The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating both new and existing RMBS transactions. Up to date, all Chilean RMBS transactions are rated on the National Long-Term Rating Scale, identified by (cl) ratings suffix. The surveillance process involves a number of quantitative and qualitative factors including an assessment of market developments, loan-by-loan and pool level analysis, and a comparison of current credit enhancement levels against a stressed loss assumption at each rating category. The new criteria assumptions in themselves are not expected to result in rating actions on existing transactions. Contact: Juan Pablo Gil Director +56-2-499-3306 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda. Alcantara 200, Oficina 202, Las Condes, Santiago Chile Greg Kabance Managing Director +1-312-368-2052 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and