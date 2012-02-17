Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of AmeriGas Parnters, LP (APU) and its fully guaranteed financing co-borrowers, Amerigas Finance Corp., and AP Eagle Finance Corp. The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Negative Rating Outlook. A full list of the ratings affected by today's action appears at the end of this release. Fitch had placed the ratings of APU and its financing subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative on the announcement of the acquisition of Heritage Propane. Today's rating action reflects the continuing pressure on ratings from the increase in leverage to fund the cash portion of the deal as well as the execution risk associated with the operational integration. The transaction was funded with a combination of limited partner units issued to Energy Transfer Partners LP (Heritage's owner) with a fair value of $1.1 billion, $1.46 billion in cash, and the assumption of Heritage debt. APU funded the cash portion of the acquisition and transaction expenses with the issuance in January of $550 million in 6.75% senior notes due 2020 and $1 billion of 7% senior notes due 2022. The operating partnership also upsized its revolver to $525 million to meet the increased liquidity needs of the combined entity. Fitch projects that on a pro forma basis Debt to EBITDA will be in the 4.25 - 4.5 times (x) range for 2012 given the current capital structure and assuming modest volume losses. Given Fitch's assessment of APU's risk profile, longer-term maintenance of the ratings will be dependent on leverage of less than 4x on an EBITDA basis and Funds from Operations (FFO) to debt of 17 - 20%. In Fitch's view, improvement in leverage metrics could be driven over the next 12 to 18 months by debt reduction and growth in EBITDA through the maintenance of margins and sales volumes, and the realization of operating synergies following the integration. However, a warm start to the 2011-12 heating season and potentially greater than anticipated customer loss in the integration or difficulties in achieving the projected synergies are risk factors reflected in the Negative Outlook. Key Rating Drivers Operating History and Scale: APU's ratings reflect the underlying strength of its retail propane distribution network, broad geographic reach, and proven ability to manage unit margins under various operating conditions. Fitch believes that the scale of the Heritage acquisition enhances APU's position and ability to maintain volumes and margins. Additionally, the company's growing AmeriGas Cylinder Exchange (ACE) propane cylinder exchange business provides modest positive cash flow during the summer months when the traditional space heating related propane distribution business is relatively slow. Weather Sensitivity and Demand Trends: APU's financial performance nevertheless remains sensitive to weather and demand destruction due to customer conservation, fuels switching and general economic conditions. The decline in new home construction due to the recession as well as the relatively high price of propane, which is more correlated to the price of oil than to natural gas, has been exacerbating volume sales declines throughout the sector. These factors continue to pressure profit margins. Fitch notes however, that sales volume declines last year were also due to warmer than normal weather in some of APU's service territories and this is expected to be the case for fiscal 2012 as well. Consistent Historical Financial Performance: Despite the headwinds facing the retail propane distribution sector, APU has managed to sustain its financial profile by maintaining margins on retail gallons sold. Prior to this acquisition financial metrics were strong for the rating category with Debt to Operating EBITDA of 3.04x and EBITDA to Interest coverage of 5.3x at Sept. 30, 2011. FFO metrics were stronger for the same period at 29.7% of debt and covering interest 5.8x. As noted above, however, Fitch anticipates significant weakening of the financial metrics as a result of the acquisition and the new debt. In addition, significantly warmer than normal weather is having a negative impact on results for fiscal 2012 and will further pressure financial metrics. Structural Subordination: APU's ratings also consider the structural subordination of its debt obligations to revolver borrowings at AmeriGas Propane LP, its operating limited partnership subsidiary and to the assumed secured debt obligations of Heritage Operating, LP. Heritage secured debt is limited and Fitch expects that over time it will be replaced at the APU level. Liquidity and Capital Structure: In conjunction with the Heritage acquisition, APU amended its bank revolving credit facility increasing the commitment amount to $525 million and extending the maturity to 2016. Fitch expects that this facility should be sufficient to meet the liquidity needs of the combined company given seasonal requirements. As part of the amendment, the financial covenants were also revised to provide some additional flexibility. Notably, the consolidated MLP (AmeriGas Partners, L.P.) total leverage (debt to EBITDA) ratio was increased to 5.25x through June 30, 2012 and the EBITDA calculation now allows for the inclusion of projected synergies and excludes transaction costs. Despite the expected pressure on EBITDA due to unfavorable weather in fiscal 2012, Fitch expects APU should be able to comply with the revised covenant. Positively, APU does not have significant debt maturities until 2019. Rating Triggers: Going forward, a return to a Stable Outlook will be dependent on improvement in credit metrics and successful completion of the integration. Should that not occur, the ratings could be downgraded, most likely by one notch. In addition, significant changes in distribution practices, beyond the increase announced as part of the Heritage transaction, could also negatively impact the ratings. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: AmeriGas Partners, L.P./Amerigas Finance Corp. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured at 'BB+'. AmeriGas Partners, L.P./AP Eagle Finance Corp. --IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Contact: Primary Analyst Donna McMonagle Managing Director Fitch, Inc. +1-212-908-0258, One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Kevin Beicke Director +1-212-908-9112 Committee Chair Ralph Pellecchia Senior Director +1-212-908-0586 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching for Utilities' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011). 