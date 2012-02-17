Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Slovakia-based Volksbank Slovensko a.s.'s (VS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+', and its Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2', resolving the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on these ratings. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The rating action follows the announcement on 15 February 2012 of the completed sale of 100% in Volksbank International (VBI) by Oesterreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft (VBAG; 'A'/Stable) and its other shareholders to Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank; 'BBB'/Stable). VBI, a management holding company which combines banking operations in eight countries in central and eastern Europe (CEE), holds a 93% stake in VS. The downgrade of VS's IDRs reflects the lower Long-term IDR of the new owner compared to the outgoing one, and hence lower ability of the new owner to provide support. At the same time, in Fitch's view, Sberbank's propensity to support is likely to be high, given the full ownership of VBI, the small relative size of its subsidiary and, hence, the cost of potential support and significant potential reputational risks from a subsidiary default. At the same time, the one-notch difference between Sberbank's and VS's Long-term IDRs reflects the cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship, while Sberbank's expansion beyond its core Russian market is yet to prove its high commercial effectiveness and strategic importance in the longer term. The Stable Outlook on VS's Long-term IDR reflects that on the parent bank. Any change in Sberbank's Long-term IDR would directly affect that of VS. At end-H11, VS was the eighth-largest bank in Slovakia by total assets, with a relatively small market share of below 3%. VS's primary business focus is on small and medium-sized and retail clients. It is mainly funded by client deposits and parent-related funding, net of parent-related assets, was negligible at end-2011. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; off RWN Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; off RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: 'bb-'; Unaffected Contact: Primary Analyst Olga Ignatieva Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 6 Gasheka Street, Moscow, 125047, Russia Secondary Analyst Leven Topcu Director + 90 212 284 7819 Committee Chairman: James Watson Managing Director Tel: +7 495 956 6657 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria