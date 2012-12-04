(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 4 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Minerva's National Scale Ratings to 'BBB+(bra)' from 'BBB(bra)'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed at 'B' the Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Minerva S.A. (Minerva) and Minerva Luxembourg S.A. (Minerva Luxembourg), a wholly owned subsidiary of Minerva incorporated in Luxembourg. A full list of the rating actions follows at the end of this release. The rating actions were prompted by the company's announcement that it successfully raised BRL470 million in equity. The proceeds will be used to repay short-term debt and to increase cash balances, allowing the company to expand its operations more rapidly during the current favorable operating environment. The company's position domestically will improve, with Minerva's scale and financial profile comparing more favorably to its peers and warrants the upgrade of the national scale ratings to BBB+(bra). The equity issuance also strengthens Minerva's credit profile within the 'B+' category for the IDRs. Minerva's ratings continue to be supported by the company's business position as the third-largest Brazilian exporter of fresh beef and its strong liquidity. Fitch acknowledges the credit-friendly measures taken by the company through its decision to issue equity to support its operations during the challenging operating environment in the past, and the current issuance to support growth. Pro-forma the equity issuance net leverage will decrease by about one turn, to 2.7x for the last twelve months (LTM) ended Sept. 30 2012. Minerva's ability to further deleverage will be constrained by its increased investment program and its sensitivity to the BRL/USD exchange rate, as about 81% of the company's debt as of Sept. 31, 2012 is denominated in USD. Per Minerva's estimation, the total exposure to USD is slightly lower at 74%, due to existing currency swaps. The larger scale investing during a positive cycle for the Brazilian beef sector is both well timed and will improve the company's business profile. Processed food will increase to about 10% of revenue in 2015, while revenue outside of Brazil will account for 20% - 25% of total revenue by 2015. Despite the recent positive developments, the company's profile remains risky, with high product and production concentration in Brazil, which limit the company's flexibility to respond to regional bans on exports. Similar to other Brazilian protein processors, Minerva is exposed to the risks of unfavorable currency fluctuations and potential disease outbreaks. The company is more susceptible to these risks than other leading competitors in the Brazilian industry; however, exports account for a higher percentage of its revenue. Leverage to Remain Stable Through 2013 Fitch expects Minerva's free cash flow generation to be negative to neutral as a result of the company's recently announced plans to increase expansion capex and to pursue acquisitions in the Brazilian states of Mato Grosso, Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia. As a result, Fitch estimates that leverage will not change materially by the end of 2013. The current equity issuance helps the company to support further investments without deteriorating its credit metrics. Further weakening of the Brazilian real may lead to a temporary increase in Minerva's leverage ratios, due to its large unhedged exposure to USD through its debt. The scenario of a depreciating Brazilian real results in an instantaneous increase of total debt when expressed in Brazilian reais, while EBITDA benefits would accumulate over a longer period. Positive Recent Performance During the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2012, the company delivered strong operational results. EBITDA, profit margins and cash flow generation were above expectations, mostly because of a strong export market, helped by the weaker Brazilian real. However, debt also increased as a result of the weak real, resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8x, which was higher than Fitch's expectation. Previously, Fitch expected Minerva's net leverage to decrease to around 3.0x by the end of 2012, a level appropriate for the rating category during a positive cycle. For the LTM ending Sept. 30, 2012, Minerva's EBITDA increased by 36% to BRL446 million from BRL328 million during 2011. During the same period, EBITDA margins increased to 10.5% from 8.2% in 2011. These improvements fed through to the company's cash flows. Minerva's cash flow from operations (CFFO) was BRL373 million, a significant improvement from negative BRL10 million in 2011. Free cash flow (FCF) was BRL244 million, reversing seven straight years of negative FCF. Key Rating Drivers The ratings are likely to remain stable unless cash flow generation and leverage ratios trend different than Fitch's expectations. A positive rating action could be triggered additional decreases in leverage to about 2.0x in mid cycle. This level of debt reduction is unlikely to be achieved in the short-to-medium term. A negative rating action could occur if net leverage increases to 4.0x on a normalized basis. This could be as a result of either a large debt financed acquisition or asset purchases, or as a result of operational deterioration due to disruptions in exports. Fitch rates the following as indicated: Minerva: --Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'B+'; --Foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; --National scale rating upgraded to 'BBB(bra)+' from 'BBB(bra)'; --BRL200 million outstanding debentures due 2015 upgraded to 'BBB+(bra)' from 'BBB(bra)'. Minerva Luxembourg: --Local currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; --Foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; --Senior unsecured notes due in 2017, 2019 and 2022 affirmed at 'B+/RR4'. The corporate Rating Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)