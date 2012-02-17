Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Teck Resources Ltd.'s US$1 billion senior unsecured notes. We expect the notes will rank equally with all of Teck's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. We expect the proceeds from the notes will be used to redeem portions of several existing tranches of higher yielding notes that were issued in May 2009, specifically the 9.75% senior notes due in May 2014 and the 10.75% senior notes due in May 2019. In our opinion, the refinancing should improve Teck's financial flexibility by reducing near-term maturities thereby allowing the company to focus its liquidity on discretionary spending including growth-oriented capital expenditures and potential mergers and acquisitions activity. On a cash flow protection basis, we estimate that interest coverage will improve modestly--by at least 0.25x--assuming the full redemption of the 2014 notes, with further improvement on the amount of 2019 notes redeemed. "The 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Teck reflects what we view of the company's satisfactory business profile for a diversified metals and mining company, which is supported by low-cost, long-lived mines and a solid reserve base that offers long-term growth potential at attractive production costs," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Donald Marleau. The stable outlook reflects what we view as the strength of Teck's profitability and cash flow, which we believe ensures that the company would maintain intermediate credit metrics, including adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2x and adjusted funds from operations to debt of more than 35%, even in a stressed commodity price environment. Teck is among the world's largest producers of seaborne hard-coking coal and zinc as well as a significant copper producer. RATINGS LIST Teck Resources Ltd. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Rating Assigned US$1 billion senior unsecured notes BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Donald Marleau, CFA, Toronto (1) 416-507-2526; donald_marleau@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: George Economou, Toronto (1) 416-507-2540; george_economou@standardandpoors.com