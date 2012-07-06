(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish Municipality of Ostrow Wielkopolski's (Ostrow) National Long-term rating at 'A-(pol)' with Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects Ostrow's solid operating performance, which Fitch expects to remain healthy in the medium term, prudent financial management and conservative debt policy. The rating also factor in the moderate debt level, low pressure on debt growth and strong debt service and debt coverage ratios. The rating takes also into account Ostrow's relatively small budget, rigid operating expenditure and socio-economic indicators below the national average. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Ostrow will maintain a stable and satisfactory budgetary performance in 2012-2014.

The rating could be downgraded if Ostrow's operating performance consistently weakens, leading to an operating balance insufficient for debt service, and/or its direct debt grows heavily above projections diminishing debt coverage ratios above 10 years. Conversely, the ratings could be upgraded if operating performance remains solid with the operating margin consistently above 15%, together with direct debt not exceeding 50% of current revenue.

The city's financial management is prudent and conservative demonstrated by Ostrow's control of opex and tax policy leading to revenue growth. This has resulted in sound budgetary performance over the years, which ensured Ostrow's good self-financing capacity. In 2011, current balance financed 84% of capex. The projected sound operating margin of about 14% in 2012-2014 will provide Ostrow with satisfactory self-financing in the medium term as projected capex is moderate, varying from 13% to 16% of total expenditure.

Fitch forecasts that Ostrow will maintain a good operating performance in 2012-2014 with the operating balance averaging about 14% of operating revenue. This should come from expending tax base and growing tax revenue accompanied by Ostrow's commitment to keep operating expenditure growth under control. According to Fitch, the operating balance should comfortably cover the annual debt service in 2012-2014.

Ostrow's debt is moderate. At end-2011 it amounted to about PLN64m, 40% of current revenue. Fitch expects Ostrow's debt to grow slowly in 2012-2014, by about PLN3m annually to PLN71m in 2014. Debt service ratios should remain strong. Fitch projects that debt service may consume about 50% of operating balance and debt-to-current balance should average about three to four years, which is below the average maturity of Ostrow's debt. Ostrow's public sector entities (PSEs) are limited, grouped in a holding. The PSEs' financial condition does not generate material risk to Ostrow's budget. Possible capital injections to its PSEs from Ostrow's budget do not exceed PLN2m annually.

Ostrow is located in the region of Wielkopolska ('A-'/'AA+(pol)') close to the city of Poznan. With about 72,400 inhabitants, Ostrow is a medium size city. Industry and construction play important roles in the local economy, accounting for about 35% of gross value added and employment.

