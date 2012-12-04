Dec 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' issue
rating to Santa Clara, Calif.-based Intel Corp.'s proposed senior
unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds for general corporate
purposes, including to repurchase shares under its existing repurchase
authorization.
This transaction does not affect our 'A+' corporate credit rating or stable
outlook on the company. In our view, Intel's minimal financial risk profile
remains intact due to its capacity within the current rating to accommodate
the transaction. We expect adjusted pro forma leverage to rise to about 0.7x
from 0.4x as of Sept. 30, 2012, and that leverage will remain below 1.0x
through an industry cycle. Intel's debt to EBITDA includes our adjustments for
$600 million in operating leases and nearly $1 billion of pension-related
obligations.
Temporary contact number: John Moore (917-592-3295)
RATING LIST
Intel Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+
New Rating
Intel Corp.
Senior Unsecured Notes A+
