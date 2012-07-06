July 06 - Ireland has managed to build a credit positive momentum following last week's euro area summit that, if it is able to maintain, may help it make a full return to the bond markets later this year. Ireland sold EUR500 million of three-month Treasury bills at a yield of 1.8% yesterday in its first auction since its bailout.

The euro area summit has increased the chances that the EU will share some of the burden of Ireland's EUR64.1bn (40% of GDP) recapitalisation of the banks. If this were to happen it would materially enhance the sovereign's credit profile, Fitch Ratings believes.

However, Irish 10-year yields are at their lowest level since late 2010 and market confidence remains extremely fragile. Expectations of an Irish return to the market earlier this year were scuppered by a further intensification of the crisis.

The 'BBB+'/Negative rating on Ireland reflects the fact that as an open export-driven economy with an EU/IMF programme it is susceptible to contagion from an intensification of the eurozone crisis. This contagion can be through both worsening economic growth and falling demand for its debt.

Should Ireland fail to fully regain access to the bond markets in the near term, we expect official creditors to extend fresh financing without bondholder "bail-in" given that Ireland's programme has stayed broadly on track.