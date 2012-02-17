Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has placed the class A and the class B notes of
KBC bank's Loan Invest N.V./S.A., Compartment Home Loan Invest 2007 (HLI 2007)
transaction on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:
EUR3,200m class A notes, 'AAAsf', placed on RWN
EUR300m class B notes, 'AAAsf', placed on RWN
The rating actions on the notes follow the downgrade of KBC bank (KBC) on 31
January 2012, to 'A-'/Stable/'F1' from 'A'/RWN/'F1'. Following the downgrade of
KBC, the bank has confirmed to Fitch that, in line with the transaction
documentation (in which the account bank replacement trigger is set to a
downgrade of the bank below 'F1'), it will be maintained in its role as
transaction account bank for HLI 2007.
Although the rating of the account bank - in accordance with Fitch's latest
counterparty criteria - is no longer sufficient to support an 'AAAsf' ratings on
the notes, the rating action reflects Fitch's proposed enhancements to its
structured finance counterparty criteria, outlined in the commentary published
on 14 February 2012 entitled "Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to SF Counterparty
Criteria To Address Changing Landscape", whereby the agency has explained that
"to avoid any potential rating volatility, from the date of this release, any SF
rating that becomes subject to a rating review as a result of a counterparty not
implementing remedial actions upon losing eligibility will be placed on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) rather than being immediately downgraded".
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information : in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor
and Servicer Reports.
Applicable criteria, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions', dated 14 March 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
