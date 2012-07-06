July 06 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Greater London Authority ---------------------- 05-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Sep-2002 AA+/-- AA+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on the Greater London Authority (GLA) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' view of the very strong and predictable U.K. local government institutional framework
which encourages budgetary stability, London's economic and political significance for the U.K.
(unsolicited ratings; AAA/Stable/A-1+), and the entity's excellent liquidity position.
These factors are offset by high levels of debt and a significant decline in the "balance
after capital accounts to revenue" ratio. This is mainly a consequence of the scheduled increase
in debt to 2015 to part-finance Crossrail and our classification of the transfer of these
borrowing proceeds to Transport for London (TfL; AA+/Stable/A-1+) as capital
transfers. Crossrail is a GBP14.7 billion rail project for London and the southeast of England
and is co-sponsored by the Mayor of London through TfL, and the Secretary of State for Transport
through the Department for Transport.
The Localism Act 2011 bestowed new responsibilities for housing and regeneration in London
on the GLA. The new responsibilities, which came into effect in April 2012, devolve the
activities of the Homes and Community Agency in London to the GLA, including the management of
the affordable housing program in the capital. Additionally, the GLA absorbs the activities of
the London Development Agency (LDA), which was in charge of attracting investments and managing
development projects in London, and the funding of a Mayoral Development Corporation, which will
manage the long-term development of the Olympic Park and its surrounding area. To support these
new responsibilities, the central government granted the GLA a new funding package of roughly
GBP3 billion for the next three years up to 2015. The settlement includes GBP2.5 billion in
grants for capital investment in housing and the development of the Olympic Park and GBP467
million in general revenue funding.
In our opinion, the GLA's additional responsibilities increase its standing beyond its
original strategic mandate, enhancing its visibility within the government structure and among
London citizens. However, its strategic role will still be implemented through its functional
bodies that currently form part of GLA Group: TfL, the London Fire and Emergency Planning
Authority (LFEPA), the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPC), formerly the
Metropolitan Police Authority, and the recently created London Legacy Development
Corporation(LLDC). The LDA is no longer a functional body as it has been fully absorbed by the
GLA. The new Mayoral Development Corporation or London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) is
expected to start operations in October this year after the Olympic Games to oversee the
development and regeneration of the Olympic Park and surrounding areas of east London.
Although the GLA has no legal responsibility for the financial obligations of these
functional bodies, its reputation and therefore political status is largely dependent on their
performance. The GLA may also feel a moral obligation to support a functional body under
financial stress, although its capacity to do so is limited. Although the level of indebtedness
at the functional body level has been increasing and will increase further, the related risks
are somewhat offset by the political and economic importance of these bodies' services, and
their supportive relationships with the relevant central government departments. For these
reasons, we do not consider the debt raised by GLA's functional bodies as contingent liabilities
of GLA in our analysis.
Following recent elections on May 3, 2012, Boris Johnson (Conservative Party) was re-elected
Mayor of London for another period of four years. In our view, this will ensure the continuity
of GLA's strategy and the close and positive relationship between the Mayor and the U.K.
government, which was demonstrated by the favorable funding settlement for the GLA. Going
forward, we expect this cooperative relationship to continue supporting the GLA as it implements
its new powers and fulfills its responsibilities.
The GLA has historically had modest operating surpluses, averaging 1.8% over the period
2009-2012. However, as a result of the additional grants that it will receive from the central
government, we expect operating surpluses to reach a peak of 32% in 2013--which will be
transferred to reserves to cover future expenditure--and then fall back to a moderate level of
1% in 2015, which will result in an average ratio of 8% over the period 2011-2015. On the
capital side, we expect deficits after capital accounts to remain high at about 102% on average
over the same period as GLA continues the transfer of borrowing proceeds to TfL to part-finance
Crossrail. However, over the next three years these deficits will begin to narrow as a result of
GLA's increased revenues and the end of the Crossrail borrowing program in 2015.