July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Quion Groep B.V's (Quion) Dutch Residential Primary and Special Servicer Ratings at 'RPS2' and 'RSS2', respectively. The ratings are based on Quion's enhanced risk management framework that is supported by the receipt of ISAE3402 Type II certification in January 2012 together with an internal audit programme that reported no major issues during the last cycle. Furthermore, the ratings reflect Quion's ability to finalise projects and the implementation of the Quion Service Platform in 2012. The platform provides common infrastructure for mid- and back-office functions and will provide improvements in terms of processes within the mortgage chain. The ratings are also supported by a strong commitment to business development resulting in the boarding of a new portfolio by the end of 2012 and further diversification into other market sectors in 2012 to alleviate the risk of loss of portfolios. The affirmation of the Special Servicer Rating is based on the utilisation of loan exit strategies and Quion's continued demonstrated ability to communicate with borrowers to attempt to rehabilitate their loans back to performing status. Quion is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blauwtrust Groep, a private Dutch investment company that also owns De Hypotheker, the market-leading Dutch mortgage intermediary. A review of Quion's accounts over the past two years by Fitch's Financial Institutions Group (FIG) considered the business to have a sustained historical profitability despite posting a loss for 2010. This result is attributed to the investment in the IT development programme. The net result of Quion turned positive again in 2011. The accounts also demonstrate that its liquidity position is supported by external credit lines. Fitch used its global and Dutch servicer rating criteria to analyse the servicer's operations and financial condition, including a comparison against similar Dutch servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on information provided to Fitch by Quion. As of 31 December 2011, Quion's residential servicing portfolio totalled EUR25bn consisting of 145,686 loans. Quion acts as primary servicer on Dutch RMBS transactions totalling EUR14.07bn, while the company is named special servicer on a portfolio totalling EUR20.97bn.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers', dated 13 August 2010, and 'Rating Criteria for European Mortgage Loan Servicers - the Netherlands Market Addendum', dated 14 February 2008, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers Rating Criteria for European Mortgage Loan Servicers - the Netherlands Market Addendum (Netherlands ESF)