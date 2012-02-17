Overview -- U.S. enterprise content management (ECM) software company Hyland Software is tacking on $80 million to its existing first-lien term loan to partially fund a contemplated $113.8 million dividend to its existing shareholders. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Hyland. -- We are also lowering the issue-level rating on the term loan to 'B+' from 'BB-'. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's continued solid performance. Rating Action On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Westlake, Ohio-based enterprise content management (ECM) software company Hyland Software Inc. We lowered the bank loan rating on the first-lien term loan to 'B+' from 'BB-' and revised the recovery rating to '3' from '2'. The '3' recovery rating indicates that lenders can expect meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Hyland reflect its limited operational scale and relatively modest competitive position, with respect to much larger competitors with significantly more resources in the fragmented ECM industry. The company's predictable recurring revenue stream, stemming from high license renewal rates and favorable business segment growth, provides stability for the rating. Its limited revenue and EBITDA base and current ownership by a private-equity sponsor limit a possible upgrade. The lower rating on the bank loan reflects its increased amount and the reduced recovery that would be expected in the event of a payment default. Hyland is a provider of ECM software solutions that enable organizations to manage, control, and share unstructured (text, images, emails, and digital content) and structured content. The company generally targets middle-market businesses. Its products are tailored for specific users and vertical markets, with a specific focus on health care, but also catering to the financial services, government, and higher education spaces. Standard & Poor's characterize Hyland's business profile as "weak" as defined in our criteria. Hyland has a solid presence with its middle-market base, and modest-sized acquisitions have helped to strengthen its product offerings and expand into additional verticals. However, its revenue and EBITDA base remain modest. Dec. 31, 2011 fiscal year-end revenue was about $213 million, up from about $168 million in 2010. The company has benefited from strong growth in new license and add-on sales and the associated professional services and maintenance revenues, increased sales in the health care space, and larger deal sizes. Competition in the ECM market has increased over the past few years, with the introduction of Microsoft's Sharepoint and as large vendors such as IBM and Oracle added ECM capabilities through the acquisition of smaller ECM providers. To date, these competitors' products have not been scaled or targeted to the middle-market level, and high switching costs, as well as the company's low customer concentration, provide some offset to competitive threats. We believe that the ECM software market has higher medium-term growth potential than the overall software and IT sector, and that the organic growth outlook for Hyland remains healthy for the next few years, given the secular trends and still-low penetration within its target customer base. We believe that industry growth will be at double-digit levels as customers look to reduce costs, meet regulatory requirements, and automate document-intensive processes. Moreover, revenues are fairly protected by a predictable and highly recurring maintenance revenue base, with maintenance renewal rates in the high-90% area. Hyland improved EBITDA margins to the high-20% area from the mid-20% area in 2009, reflecting a scalable cost structure and a high incremental margin. Further maintenance growth and price increases could create further margin expansion. However, these margin levels are typical of software companies, and we expect further margin improvement to be constrained somewhat by Hyland's need to expand its sales channels and increase R&D expenditures to improve its existing products and services to grow and meet customers' continually changing demands. Standard & Poor's adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA as of Dec. 31 was about 3.0x. The contemplated dividend and associated borrowings will increase leverage to levels similar to the year-end 2010 4.3x level, which followed an earlier dividend to shareholders. We characterize the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" (as defined in our criteria), reflecting the leverage levels being used to fund the dividends. Hyland's financial flexibility is bolstered by modest capital expenditures and working capital requirements, which enable it to generate good free operating cash flow (FOCF). However, we believe that the preponderance of the company's near-term cash flow could be directed toward acquisitions and channel build-out to better penetrate verticals and improve its international footprint rather than debt repayment. Also, given its ownership structure and the two dividend recapitalizations, we would view improvements in leverage as temporary. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We believe that cash sources will materially exceed cash uses over the near term, even after factoring in a $15 million minimum level of acquisitions per year, as the company has minimal working capital needs, capital expenditures, and near-term debt maturities. Hyland's cash sources include more than $34 million of cash on hand at Dec. 31, 2011 (although much of it will be used to help fund the dividend), solid cash flow, and full availability under its $20 million revolver. The biggest cash use is about $7 million-$8 million of capital expenditures a year. However, costs could increase more significantly if the company becomes more aggressive in building out its channel, international presence, or SaaS model, which requires more data center and networking expenses. The company has no meaningful debt maturities until the revolver expires in 2015. We expect that, in conjunction with the increased borrowing under the term loan, the existing covenants will be revised to provide for 25%-30% headroom. Recovery analysis For a complete analysis, please see the recovery report on Hyland, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook Hyland's outlook is stable, reflecting its predictable operating performance and aggressive leverage that will rise from present levels due to the contemplated dividend but is likely to decline over the medium term. The company's second-tier position in the ECM market, limited scale, and financial ownership limit a possible upgrade in the near term. We could lower the rating to 'B' if customer defections/losses or pricing pressure related to increased competition in the marketplace or a weak economy result in margin erosion, lower free cash flow generation, and debt leverage sustained at the 6x area. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Hyland Software Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised To From Hyland Software Inc. Senior Secured B+ BB- Recovery Rating 3 2