July 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following Northside Independent School District, Texas (the district) unlimited tax bonds: --$55 million unlimited tax school building bonds, series 2012; --$70 million variable rate unlimited tax school building bonds, series 2012. The 'AAA' long-term rating is based on a guaranty provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF), whose bond guarantee program is rated 'AAA' by Fitch. The bonds are expected to price via negotiation the weeks of July 9 and July 23, subject to market conditions. Proceeds will be used to fund district facility design and construction. Fitch also assigns an 'AA+' underlying rating to the series 2012 bonds and affirms the 'AA+' rating on the district's $1.7 billion unlimited tax debt outstanding. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are payable from and secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the district. The bonds are secured further by the PSF guaranty. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Prudent financial management characterized by a history of conservative budgeting and consistent operating surpluses has resulted in robust fund balance levels and strong liquidity. Officials responded to lower fiscal 2012/2013 state support with proactive cost management, further bolstering fiscal 2011 and 2012 reserve levels. The district is positioned favorably to withstand the uncertainties of future state funding. MANAGEABLE ENROLLMENT GROWTH: The district is the fourth largest in the state, historically adding two to three schools a year to keep pace with the growing student population in the north San Antonio suburbs. More moderate enrollment gains of the past several years and expected into the near future provide flexibility in the school building program. The district has ample authorization and debt service tax rate capacity to ramp up construction if necessary. HIGH DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt is high in relation to the district's population and market value, a pattern typical for rapidly growing suburban districts in the state. The district does not currently receive state support for debt service as tax base growth has recently outpaced growth in average daily attendance. Only one-half built-out, the district's debt levels likely may remain elevated to the extent that facility needs outpace tax base growth. LARGE TAX BASE: The district's historically strong taxable assessed valuation (TAV) appreciation has slowed but continues to register modest gains as new residential and commercial construction offsets revaluations. The commercial sector of this largely residential tax base continues to expand, and taxpayer concentration is minimal. SOUND ECONOMY: Steady growth in the healthcare, financial services, and tourism sectors has mitigated the regional military and defense industry concentration. The district benefits from its location in the larger San Antonio metro area. Low unemployment rates reflect sustained job growth throughout the recession. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE The district has maintained strong financial performance despite the pressures associated with sustained enrollment growth, resulting in high levels of general fund reserves. With the addition of a $27 million operating surplus, fiscal 2011 total fund balance improved to 26.3% of spending, with unrestricted (committed, assigned and unassigned) balances at roughly $118 million or 18.3% of spending. The year's performance was driven by enrollment-based increases in state support and personnel cost savings due largely to attrition. Management has also cut an additional $40 million from the fiscal 2012 budget, bringing the total spending reduction to $60 million, an amount which exceeds the state's fiscal 2012 funding cuts. Cost reduction measures include the elimination of nearly 975 positions through attrition, a salary freeze, reduced starting pay for new teachers, and increased classroom sizes. Management reports the expectation of up to $30 million in fiscal year 2012 fund balance growth based on realized cost savings and EduJobs monies. The fiscal 2013 budgeted operating surplus includes the substantial, recurring budget cuts made by the district during the past two years and additional enrollment based revenues, countering another $50 million cut in state funding. Fitch views favorably management's proactive approach to tightened spending and preservation of adequate fund balance reserve levels in light of state funding cuts. MANAGEABLE FIXED COSTS Overall debt ratios are high at nearly $5,694 per capita and almost 8.1% of market value, reflecting the district's infrastructure requirements over the past decade. It maintains a portion of its total debt portfolio, currently 25%, as variable-rate debt in order to minimize the impact to its debt service tax rate. Management reports the district is managing variable rate exposure within the target range of 25% to 30% of total debt. The series 2012 variable rate issue is structured with an initial five-year term, after which a mandatory tender will put the bonds back to bondholders if not remarketed successfully. While few Texas school districts issue variable rate debt, Fitch derives comfort from the district's experience with this instrument and its tenured financial management team. Fitch believes debt levels may remain high into the foreseeable future as a result of below-average principal amortization (34% of principal is retired in 10 years) and future facility needs related to its fast-growth enrollment environment. The current issues were approved in the district's $535 million bond program approved by voters in May 2010 and will fund two new elementary schools scheduled to open in fiscal 2013. Subsequent to these issues, $330 million remains in the current authorization program. The district's debt service tax rate is currently $0.336 per $100 of TAV, well below the statutory new issuance test ceiling of $0.50 and providing flexibility regarding future debt needs. The district's pension liabilities are limited to its participation in the state pension plan administered by the Teachers Retirement System of Texas (TRS). The district's annual contribution to TRS is determined by state law, as is the contribution for the state-run post-employment benefit healthcare plan. Including debt service and pension contributions, payments on long-term liabilities were above average at 15.1% of fiscal 2011 spending. MODERATE TAX BASE GAINS TAV growth has been substantial, although it has slowed in the last three fiscal years. At $32.4 billion for fiscal 2012, the district's TAV has grown at a compound average annual rate of 9.2% over the last six fiscal years (up 69% from $19 billion in fiscal 2006). Officials expect 2% TAV growth annually over the near term. Given that the district is only about 50% built-out, and much of the major road infrastructure traversing the district is in place, the prospects for continued growth are good. NORTH SAN ANTONIO DISTRICT The district resides in the larger San Antonio metropolitan area and serves the rapidly growing northwest portion of Bexar County and surrounding areas. The county unemployment rate of 6.3% in April 2012 remains below state (6.5%) and national (7.7%) averages for the same period. Enrollment, currently at more than 97,000, has grown rapidly over the last decade by an average of about 3,000 students annually. While somewhat slower, the current projected growth rate of 2% per year is healthy.