(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Parana Banco S.A. has maintained its strong capital position, even though its concentrated business profile and dependence on institutional investors for funding remain key challenges. -- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA' national scale ratings on Parana Banco. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Parana Banco will maintain its low market position in Brazil's financial system, as well as its "strong" capitalization, manageable asset quality, and "adequate" liquidity during the next two years. Rating Action On Dec. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA' Brazilian national scale ratings on Parana Banco S.A. The outlook remains stable. Rationale The ratings on Parana Banco is based on the company's "weak" (as our criteria define the term) business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "below-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk assessment reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have strengthened the Brazilian economic authorities' flexibility in managing significant external shocks and potential distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil. These remain manageable, and a proactive stance from the central bank has contained them. With regard to industry risk, sound regulation and a good track record of regulators, and a high and stable share of core deposits, support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment. We view Parana Banco's business position as "weak," based on the bank's concentrated business profile and small market share in the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency rating BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2). Parana Banco is a small niche bank and the 48th largest bank in Brazil, with a market share of 0.25% and total assets of Brazilian real (R$) 4.0 billion as of September 2012. About 83% of the bank's credit operations relate to payroll discount lending--mainly to civil servants from the states (36%) and municipalities (26%), followed by middle market operations (14%) and consumer finance (3%). The bank's operations in Brazil's payroll lending market are small, with a market share of approximately 1.2%. Although we expect that the diversification of Parana Banco's loan portfolio will increase towards the small and midsize enterprise segment, the bank's lending portfolio continues to consist primarily of payroll discount loans from public entities. By comparison, the middle market portfolio has increased 86% from its low base as of March 2010, but given the high proportion of payroll loans, the increase in participation on the total portfolio has been 1 basis point since March 2010. Parana Banco is the controlling shareholder of JMalucelli Participacoes em Seguros e Resseguros S.A. (not rated), the holding company that owns J. Malucelli Seguradora S.A. (national scale rating brAA-/Stable/--), a leading surety insurance company in Brazil, and J. Malucelli Resseguradora S.A. (national scale rating brAA-/Stable/--), a captive reinsurance company. (J. Malucelli Seguradora was established in 1992 by the Malucelli family, who are also controlling shareholders of Parana Banco.) Parana Banco holds 56.6% of the holding company's shares, and The Travelers Cos. Inc. (A/Stable/A-1) holds the remaining 43.4%. About 25% of the bank's net income was sourced from the insurance companies as of September 2012. We view Parana Banco's capital and earnings as a positive factor in our assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP). This reflects our expectation that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification should be between 10.5% and 11% during the next 12 months to 18 months. Our base case scenario incorporates loan growth of 26% in 2012 and 22% in 2013, core earnings to average adjusted assets of about 3.5%, a slight increase in loan loss provisions due to an increase in the proportion of middle market lending, and 25% dividend payout in 2013. We assess Parana Banco's risk position as "adequate," based on our expectation that the bank will continue to focus on its core banking businesses. Although the bank is increasing its focus on the middle market segment, we expect its growth in this segment to be gradual and conservative. In addition, we expect that Parana Banco will leverage J. Malucelli Seguradora's risk management expertise, which should help the bank maintain good asset quality indicators while slightly increasing the composition of middle market business in its lending portfolio, which typically have weaker credit metrics than payroll lending. Parana Banco benefits from a relative low single-name concentration risk, given its business profile. The 10 largest borrowers represented 7.5% of total loans as of June 2012. Nonperforming loans to total loans reached 3.1% as of June 2012, which is slightly lower than the Brazilian banking industry average of 3.78%, and the ratio was 101% covered by loan-loss reserves. At the same date, net charge-offs were 2.3% of average loans. Parana Banco's funding is "below average" and its liquidity is "adequate," in our view. Total deposits accounted for 88% of the bank's total funding base as of September 2012. However, most of the deposits are sourced from institutional investors that are typically more unstable and confidence sensitive that retail deposits. Foreign issues represent the remaining funding sources. As of September 2012, total deposits comprised institutional deposits (53%), financial institutions (18%), related parties (9.6%), corporates (11%), and retail (8.4%). Parana Banco issued R$50.0 million of notes (letras financeiras) in September 2012 and an additional R$240.0 million in October 2012, both with a two-year maturity, following a new measure from the Central Bank of Brazil that allows large banks to invest part of their mandatory deposits in this type of investment. We view Parana Banco's liquidity position as "adequate." As of September 2012, high liquid assets (excluding third-party repurchase agreements and private bonds) represented 19% of the total assets and 36% of the total deposit; and they represented 22% of total assets and 41% of total deposit when including 50% of private bonds. In addition, we note that only about 7.3% of Parana Banco's deposits had a daily liquidity clause as of September 2012, which compares favorably with the banking industry average. We believe that Parana Banco is a low systemic important bank for Brazil's financial system, given its low market position in terms of loans and deposits. Within that context, we expect that Brazil's financial system would not be highly impacted if the bank defaults on its senior unsecured obligations. Furthermore, we consider the government of Brazil's tendency to support banks as "supportive." Based on these factors, we believe that there is a "low" likelihood that the government would provide extraordinary support to Parana Banco if the bank experiences financial stress. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Parana Banco will maintain its low market position in Brazil's financial system, as well as its strong capitalization, manageable asset quality, and "adequate" liquidity during the next two years. We could raise the ratings if the bank strengthens its capital position, leading to a projected RAC ratio of more than 15. On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if the bank's asset quality or liquidity profile deteriorates significantly, or if its RAC ratio falls to less than 10%. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B SACP bb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Below average and adequate (-1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Parana Banco S.A Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B Brazilian Rating Scale brAA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)