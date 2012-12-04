(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Parana Banco S.A. has maintained its strong capital position, even
though its concentrated business profile and dependence on institutional
investors for funding remain key challenges.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA' national scale
ratings on Parana Banco.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Parana Banco will
maintain its low market position in Brazil's financial system, as well as its
"strong" capitalization, manageable asset quality, and "adequate" liquidity
during the next two years.
Rating Action
On Dec. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B'
global scale and 'brAA' Brazilian national scale ratings on Parana Banco S.A.
The outlook remains stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Parana Banco is based on the company's "weak" (as our criteria
define the term) business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate"
risk position, "below-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic and industry risk scores to determine
a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our
anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic
risk assessment reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious
fiscal and monetary policies have strengthened the Brazilian economic
authorities' flexibility in managing significant external shocks and potential
distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil. These remain
manageable, and a proactive stance from the central bank has contained them.
With regard to industry risk, sound regulation and a good track record of
regulators, and a high and stable share of core deposits, support the
Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the banking sector's
moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment.
We view Parana Banco's business position as "weak," based on the bank's
concentrated business profile and small market share in the Federative
Republic of Brazil (foreign currency rating BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency
rating A-/Stable/A-2). Parana Banco is a small niche bank and the 48th largest
bank in Brazil, with a market share of 0.25% and total assets of Brazilian
real (R$) 4.0 billion as of September 2012. About 83% of the bank's credit
operations relate to payroll discount lending--mainly to civil servants from
the states (36%) and municipalities (26%), followed by middle market
operations (14%) and consumer finance (3%). The bank's operations in Brazil's
payroll lending market are small, with a market share of approximately 1.2%.
Although we expect that the diversification of Parana Banco's loan portfolio
will increase towards the small and midsize enterprise segment, the bank's
lending portfolio continues to consist primarily of payroll discount loans
from public entities. By comparison, the middle market portfolio has increased
86% from its low base as of March 2010, but given the high proportion of
payroll loans, the increase in participation on the total portfolio has been 1
basis point since March 2010.
Parana Banco is the controlling shareholder of JMalucelli Participacoes em
Seguros e Resseguros S.A. (not rated), the holding company that owns J.
Malucelli Seguradora S.A. (national scale rating brAA-/Stable/--), a leading
surety insurance company in Brazil, and J. Malucelli Resseguradora S.A.
(national scale rating brAA-/Stable/--), a captive reinsurance company. (J.
Malucelli Seguradora was established in 1992 by the Malucelli family, who are
also controlling shareholders of Parana Banco.) Parana Banco holds 56.6% of
the holding company's shares, and The Travelers Cos. Inc. (A/Stable/A-1) holds
the remaining 43.4%. About 25% of the bank's net income was sourced from the
insurance companies as of September 2012.
We view Parana Banco's capital and earnings as a positive factor in our
assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP). This reflects our
expectation that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before
diversification should be between 10.5% and 11% during the next 12 months to
18 months. Our base case scenario incorporates loan growth of 26% in 2012 and
22% in 2013, core earnings to average adjusted assets of about 3.5%, a slight
increase in loan loss provisions due to an increase in the proportion of
middle market lending, and 25% dividend payout in 2013.
We assess Parana Banco's risk position as "adequate," based on our expectation
that the bank will continue to focus on its core banking businesses. Although
the bank is increasing its focus on the middle market segment, we expect its
growth in this segment to be gradual and conservative. In addition, we expect
that Parana Banco will leverage J. Malucelli Seguradora's risk management
expertise, which should help the bank maintain good asset quality indicators
while slightly increasing the composition of middle market business in its
lending portfolio, which typically have weaker credit metrics than payroll
lending. Parana Banco benefits from a relative low single-name concentration
risk, given its business profile. The 10 largest borrowers represented 7.5% of
total loans as of June 2012. Nonperforming loans to total loans reached 3.1%
as of June 2012, which is slightly lower than the Brazilian banking industry
average of 3.78%, and the ratio was 101% covered by loan-loss reserves. At the
same date, net charge-offs were 2.3% of average loans.
Parana Banco's funding is "below average" and its liquidity is "adequate," in
our view. Total deposits accounted for 88% of the bank's total funding base as
of September 2012. However, most of the deposits are sourced from
institutional investors that are typically more unstable and confidence
sensitive that retail deposits. Foreign issues represent the remaining funding
sources. As of September 2012, total deposits comprised institutional deposits
(53%), financial institutions (18%), related parties (9.6%), corporates (11%),
and retail (8.4%). Parana Banco issued R$50.0 million of notes (letras
financeiras) in September 2012 and an additional R$240.0 million in October
2012, both with a two-year maturity, following a new measure from the Central
Bank of Brazil that allows large banks to invest part of their mandatory
deposits in this type of investment.
We view Parana Banco's liquidity position as "adequate." As of September 2012,
high liquid assets (excluding third-party repurchase agreements and private
bonds) represented 19% of the total assets and 36% of the total deposit; and
they represented 22% of total assets and 41% of total deposit when including
50% of private bonds. In addition, we note that only about 7.3% of Parana
Banco's deposits had a daily liquidity clause as of September 2012, which
compares favorably with the banking industry average.
We believe that Parana Banco is a low systemic important bank for Brazil's
financial system, given its low market position in terms of loans and
deposits. Within that context, we expect that Brazil's financial system would
not be highly impacted if the bank defaults on its senior unsecured
obligations. Furthermore, we consider the government of Brazil's tendency to
support banks as "supportive." Based on these factors, we believe that there
is a "low" likelihood that the government would provide extraordinary support
to Parana Banco if the bank experiences financial stress.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Parana Banco will maintain
its low market position in Brazil's financial system, as well as its strong
capitalization, manageable asset quality, and "adequate" liquidity during the
next two years.
We could raise the ratings if the bank strengthens its capital position,
leading to a projected RAC ratio of more than 15. On the other hand, we could
lower the ratings if the bank's asset quality or liquidity profile
deteriorates significantly, or if its RAC ratio falls to less than 10%.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below average and adequate (-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Parana Banco S.A
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
Brazilian Rating Scale brAA/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BB+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)