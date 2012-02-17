Feb 17 - The recently passed bill H.R. 2055, the consolidated omnibus spending bill, includes a provision that changes the index upon which special allowance payments (SAP) are based from 90-day commercial paper (CP) to one-month LIBOR (1ML), according to Fitch Ratings. While Fitch believes the change could add some incremental volatility based on historical observations, it is not expected to impact existing ratings on U.S. FFELP ABS transactions. The bond coupon on most FFELP ABS is linked to 3ML while the yield generated by the underlying collateral is tied to the SAP rate. Fitch's analysis of historical spreads between 3ML and CP/1ML shows that on a same day basis, the change to 1ML will be slightly more positive. Both the average and the volatility of the spread between the indices are lower using 1ML than when the CP index was used. However, when the quarterly averaging and bond equivalent rate conversion for SAP calculation are factored in, the change to 1ML generates slightly higher volatility. The difference varies slightly depending on observation period length. Fitch's current basis risk stress aligns the median and the 99.9 percentile with base case and AAA stresses. In the most recent analysis, Fitch observed the median spreads for 3ML-CP and 3ML-1ML from 1985 to 2011, on a same day basis, were 0.13% and 0.06%, respectively, and the 99.9 percentiles were 1.28% and 1.00%. With quarterly averaging and rate conversion, the median spreads were 0.07% and 0.01%, while the 99.9 percentiles came to 1.87% and 2.17%. The changes in the spreads upon conversion to 1ML are considered by Fitch to be small and not expected to have a material impact on ratings. Fitch is currently in the process of updating its FFELP Student Loan ABS criteria, which will incorporate new basis risk assumptions. Contact: Mike Dean Managing Director +1-212-908-0556 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 michael.dean@fitchratings.com Cynthia Ullrich Senior Director +1-212-908 0609 cynthia.ullrich@fitchratings.com Melvin Zhou Director +1-212-908-0503 melvin.zhou@fitchratings.com Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.