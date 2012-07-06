(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Societe Generale Express Bank AD (SGE) and Allianz Bank
Bulgaria AD (ABB) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also maintained MKB
UnionBank AD's (MKBU) Long term IDR of 'BBB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At
the same time, the agency has affirmed ProCredit Bank (Bulgaria) AD's (PCB)
Long-term IDR at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook and upgraded PCB's Viability Rating
(VR) to 'bb-' from 'b+'. A list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
SGE is wholly owned by Societe Generale (SG, 'A+'/Negative), while PCB is 81%
owned by ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, 'BBB-'/Stable). Allianz SE
(Allianz, 'AA-'/Stable) is the controlling shareholder of ABB through its 66%
share in Allianz Bulgaria Holding (ABH), which in turn owns a 79.9pc stake in
ABB. MKBU's direct shareholder is MKB Bank Hungary Zrt (MKBH; Support Rating:
'2'/RWN), in turn owned by Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB, 'A+'/Stable).
The IDRs and Support Ratings of SGE, ABB, MKBU and PCB are driven by the high
probability of the banks being supported by their respective majority
shareholders, if required. In assessing the likelihood of support for SGE, Fitch
views positively SG's strategic commitment to the broader Central and East
Europe (CEE) region, the substantial operational and management integration
between the two banks and the capital and funding made available by SG to SGE to
date.
MKBU's Support Rating and IDRs are based on potential support from ultimate
shareholder BayernLB. In Fitch's view, BayernLB is likely to support MKBU as
long as it continues to own the bank, given the high reputational risk of
allowing the bank to default, MKBU's small size relative to the parent, and the
recent track record of providing capital and funding (the latter replacing lines
from MKBH). However, the rating levels and the RWN also reflect the limited
strategic importance of the CEE business for BayernLB, and the bank's intention
to divest MKBU if an attractive sale opportunity presents itself. BayernLB
recently sold the Romanian subsidiary of MKBH, and Fitch believes a sale of
MKBU, separately from MKBH, is also likely to be pursued.
ABB's ratings reflect the high reputational risk for Allianz from a subsidiary
default, the owner's track record of support, steps taken by Allianz to markedly
strengthen its control over ABB and its presence in the bank over the past two
years, and the apparent absence of any current intention to sell ABB. At the
same time, the ratings also consider Fitch's view of the low strategic
importance for the group of banking operations in CEE in general and Bulgaria in
particular, and the fact that ABB is the only bank owned by Allianz in CEE after
the sales in recent years of the group's banking operations in Poland and
Hungary. In Fitch's opinion, whether ABB remains in the group in the long term
will depend on whether the bank successfully contributes to the development and
profitability of Allianz's insurance business in Bulgaria.
A sale of MKBU or ABB by their respective parent companies could result in
downgrades of the banks' Long-term IDRs, potentially to the level of their
respective VRs ('b+' for MKBU, 'bb-' for ABB), if a new owner had a considerably
weaker ability to provide support. A downgrade of Bulgaria's 'BBB-' sovereign
rating, and hence also the 'BBB+' Country Ceiling, could also result in a
lowering of the ratings of MKBU, ABB or SGE. A multi-notch downgrade of the
ratings of BayernLB, SG or Allianz, although not currently anticipated, could
also result in a downgrade of the subsidiaries' IDRs and Support Ratings.
PCB's Long-term IDRs reflect potential support from PCH, and ultimately from
certain international financial institutions (IFIs) which are shareholders of
PCH. PCB's ratings would be sensitive to any changes in Fitch's view of the
probability of IFI support for the ProCredit group.
The upgrade of PCB's VR reflects a reassessment of the bank's creditworthiness
relative to peers in Bulgaria. The bank has reported better than sector average
asset quality, supported by relatively high reserve coverage of problem loans,
and improving overall performance. PCB's non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at
6.6% of total gross loans at end-Q112, better than the Bulgarian sector average
of 16.2%. This is further supported by the higher reserve coverage of NPLs at
73% compared to the sector average of 57%. While the restructured loans are high
at 9.8% of total gross loans, this ratio compares well to most of the bank's
peers. PCB's performance benefits from proportionally lower loan impairment
charges (LICs) compared to all of its peers except SGE and a wide net interest
margin reflecting its business model. Cost efficiency, while improving, remains
the lowest among its peers but Fitch expects further enhancements with the banks
newly introduced more centralised branch network structure. Fitch expect funding
costs to be lower in the medium term as the bank changes its funding mix in
favour of sight and savings deposits against bank funding.
PCB's VR is also enhanced by its relatively strong management, solid corporate
governance and robust risk management systems and practices, which ensue from
the bank being part of the ProCredit group of banks as well as supervision by
the German regulator, BaFin since January 2012. Fitch views PCB's liquidity and
capitalisation (Fitch core capital ratio (FCC) of 13.38% and regulatory total
capital of 17.6% at end-Q112) as moderate in light of the risks faced by the
bank in the difficult operating environment in Bulgaria. SGE's 'bb' VR reflects
the bank's stronger-than-sector asset quality and performance and gradually
decreasing dependence on parent funding. However, it also considers the bank's
small market share in the domestic banking system and only adequate
capitalisation (FCC: 13.5%, regulatory total capital: 12.6% at end-2011) for the
Bulgarian market.
ABB's 'bb-' VR reflects its weakening performance and asset quality, but ample
liquidity position, low refinancing risk and adequate capitalisation (FCC:
15.4%, regulatory total capital: 15.5% at end-Q112) given the heightened credit
risks and concentration in the loan book. MKBU's 'b+' VR reflects MKBU's weak
performance and worse relative to peers although in line with the banking sector
asset quality, and acceptable liquidity and capitalisation (FCC: 15.5%;
regulatory total capital ratio: 13.3% at end-Q112) given the existing loan book
quality. MKBU's reliance on parent funding is high. However the bank aims at
gradually reducing this dependence. Downgrade triggers for MKBU's VRs include
negative performance and moderate additional asset quality deterioration.
The rating actions are as follows:
ABB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+' Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
VR: affirmed at 'bb-'
SGE
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+' Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
VR: affirmed at 'bb'
PCB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+' Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Local currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+' Outlook Stable
Local currency Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
VR: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'
MKBU
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+' maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F2' maintained on RWN
Support Rating: '2' maintained on RWN
VR: affirmed at 'b+'
