Feb 17 - OVERVIEW -- The issuer did not pay the principal due on the notes on the Feb. 15, 2012 note maturity date. -- We have thus lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes. -- Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) is a single-loan transaction secured on 201 assets, which are office, retail, industrial, and residential properties throughout the Netherlands. Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' its credit ratings on Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) B.V.'s class A, B, C, and D notes (see list below). Today's rating actions follow the issuer's announcement that it has not received the principal payment due on the senior loan and accordingly did not have sufficient funds to repay the principal balance on the Feb. 15, 2012 note maturity date. In September 2011, we lowered our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes to 'CCC- (sf)' and affirmed the 'CCC- (sf)' rating on the class D notes to reflect our expectation that the issuer would not meet its obligations under the notes at note maturity. As the issuer did not make payment on the notes on the due date, we have today lowered our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes to 'D (sf)'. Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) is a single-loan transaction secured on 201 assets, which are office, retail, industrial, and residential properties throughout the Netherlands. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) B.V. EUR1,008.9 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Lowered A D (sf) CCC- (sf) B D (sf) CCC- (sf) C D (sf) CCC- (sf) D D (sf) CCC- (sf) Surveillance Credit Analyst: Judith O'Driscoll, London (44) 20-7176-3597; Judith_ODriscoll@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Robert Leach, London (44) 20-7176-3652; robert_leach@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Structured Finance Europe; StructuredFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com