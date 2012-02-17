Feb 17 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mass committee for Synthetic
Investment Grade CSO and CDOsFeb 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded six tranches of European synthetic
corporate collateralised debt obligation (CDO) transactions and downgraded 8
tranches. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed 50 tranches. The downgrades
affect seven public ratings and one private rating, the upgrades are all of
public ratings and the affirmations affect 30 public ratings and 20 private
ratings from a total of 81 transactions. The withdrawals represent one
transaction where the agency is no longer receiving information.
The synthetic corporate CDO transactions have largely performed in line with
Fitch's expectations since its last review in 2010. Upgrades were taken on
tranches where performance was better than expected and on tranches that are
shortly to mature. Downgrades were driven by negative portfolio migration and
credit events in some transactions which resulted in decreased available credit
enhancement. The affirmation of the vast majority of the transactions reflects
sufficient support for the ratings driven by an adequate level of available
credit enhancement, relatively stable performance of the low rated assets in
portfolios and decreased time to maturity date.
In terms of outlook, Fitch expects to see an increasing default rate for
tranches rated 'CCC'. These tranches have limited remaining credit support and
any further underlying credit events will push these tranches closer to default.
A spreadsheet detailing Fitch's rating actions for the public tranches is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
