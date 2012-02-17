Feb 17 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mass committee for Synthetic Investment Grade CSO and CDOsFeb 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded six tranches of European synthetic corporate collateralised debt obligation (CDO) transactions and downgraded 8 tranches. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed 50 tranches. The downgrades affect seven public ratings and one private rating, the upgrades are all of public ratings and the affirmations affect 30 public ratings and 20 private ratings from a total of 81 transactions. The withdrawals represent one transaction where the agency is no longer receiving information. The synthetic corporate CDO transactions have largely performed in line with Fitch's expectations since its last review in 2010. Upgrades were taken on tranches where performance was better than expected and on tranches that are shortly to mature. Downgrades were driven by negative portfolio migration and credit events in some transactions which resulted in decreased available credit enhancement. The affirmation of the vast majority of the transactions reflects sufficient support for the ratings driven by an adequate level of available credit enhancement, relatively stable performance of the low rated assets in portfolios and decreased time to maturity date. In terms of outlook, Fitch expects to see an increasing default rate for tranches rated 'CCC'. These tranches have limited remaining credit support and any further underlying credit events will push these tranches closer to default. A spreadsheet detailing Fitch's rating actions for the public tranches is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Galen Moloney Senior Director +44 20 3530 1561 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Matthias Neugebauer Senior Director +44 20 3530 1099 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of Information: Transaction trustee reports. Applicable criteria 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 10 August, 2011; 'Global Surveillance Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 7 December, 2009; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 14 March, 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Global Surveillance Criteria for Trust Preferred CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions