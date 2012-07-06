July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abbey National Treasury Services plc (ANTS, 'A'/Stable/'F1') mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' following a review of the programme. The outstanding covered bonds total GBP28.95bn and constitute direct obligations of ANTS and are guaranteed by Abbey Covered Bonds LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales. The rating of the covered bonds is based on ANTS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a D-Factor of 17.9%, and the highest observed nominal AP (70.0%) over the past 12 months, a combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The rating also reflects the quality of the collateral and the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds, which is sufficient to pass 'AA' stress scenarios, and provides for high recoveries given default of the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The D-Factor is mainly driven by the strong asset segregation of the cover pool, the 12-month pre-maturity test triggered at the loss of 'F1+' for hard bullet issuances and a 12-month maturity extension for soft bullet issuances and a three-month interest reserve that protects against liquidity gaps following an issuer insolvency. It also reflects the contractual provisions for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of ANTS's IT systems, the UK regulated covered bond framework and swap counterparty arrangements. The AP supporting the 'AAA' rating has been revised down to 76.0% (supporting 'AA' PD stresses and high recoveries in a 'AAA' scenario) from 79.1% previously (corresponding to 'AAA' PD stresses). This compares to the highest ratio of covered bonds over cover assets observed over the past 12 months of 70.0%. The change in supporting AP is primarily driven by the increased refinancing cost assumptions, the higher margins on the bonds outstanding and the slightly worse asset loss level assumptions. The level of AP supporting the rating is affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the supporting AP will remain stable over time. As of 30 April 2012, the cover pool consisted of 368,373 loans secured on residential properties in the UK, with a total outstanding balance of GBP41.4bn.The mortgage portfolio had a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 70.4% (calculated by Fitch) and a WA current indexed LTV of 68.2%. The WA seasoning of the loans was 47 months. In a 'AA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 18.9% and a WA recovery rate of 63.6%. Fitch has modelled the cover pool and covered bonds based on a wind-down situation. Due to the shorter WA residual maturity of the covered bonds versus that of the cover pool (6 years versus 13 years), liquidity has to be raised from the pool in order to pay the covered bonds on a timely basis. All assets in the cover pool are sterling-denominated while the covered bonds are a combination of GBP, EUR and NOK denominated bonds. The bonds yield fixed and floating rates and hedging agreements are in place with ANTS to mitigate the interest and currency risks. The cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates and an interest rate swap is in place with ANTS to transform the interest collections from the cover assets into three-month GBP LIBOR plus a spread. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' as long as ANTS's LT IDR is at least 'BBB+'. However, on 30 May 2012 Fitch published a report entitled "Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria". The report proposes enhancements to the covered bonds rating criteria in order to increase transparency and reflect Fitch's updated views of systemic risk and cover pool liquidity. Although Fitch anticipates there will be no impact on ANTS's covered bond ratings if the exposure draft proposals were implemented as proposed, it would impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings could be maintained at 'AAA'. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - UK' dated 12 August 2011, and 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)