Overview
-- Houston-based chemical company TPC Group LLC has agreed to be acquired
by private equity firms First Reserve Corp. and SK Capital Partners in a
leveraged buyout (LBO) valued over $900 million, including assumed debt.
-- The ratings on TPC, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, remain
on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Aug. 27,
2012.
-- We are assigning issue-level ratings of 'B' to the proposed $655
million senior secured notes, which are being issued by TPC Group Inc.
-- Upon completion of the acquisition, we expect to lower the corporate
credit rating on TPC to 'B' from 'B+' and assign a stable outlook.
Rating Action
On Dec. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its ratings on
TPC Group LLC, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, remain on
CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Aug. 27, 2012.
The initial CreditWatch placement followed the announcement that TPC has
entered into an agreement to be acquired by First Reserve Corp. and SK Capital
Partners at $40 per share. The ratings have remained on CreditWatch, as the
proposed acquisition price has been increased by First Reserve and SK, in
light of nonbinding offers of interest from a second interested party,
Innospec Inc.
We also assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (same as the expected CCR) to TPC
Group Inc.'s proposed $655 million senior secured notes, with a recovery
rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in
the event of a payment default. The 'B+' issue-level ratings on the existing
$350 million senior secured notes remain on CreditWatch with negative
implications, and will be withdrawn upon successful close of the transaction
after they have been repaid.
Rationale
The CreditWatch update follows the announcement that Innospec was withdrawing
its offer to acquire TPC, and that the company's Board of Directors urged its
shareholder to vote for the acquisition by First Reserve and SK Capital at $45
per share. The acquisition is expected to be funded through the issuance of
$655 million in senior secured notes and $455 million of common equity; the
new $250 million ABL (unrated) is expected to be undrawn at close. We expect
that First Reserve will be the majority owner at close of the proposed
transaction. The shareholder vote will be held on Dec. 5, and 50.1% approval
is necessary for the transaction to go through. All regulatory approvals
required to consummate the transaction have been received, and assuming the
shareholders approve the deal, the transaction is expected to close by
year-end.
The expected one-notch downgrade reflects the weakening in credit metrics as a
result of the LBO, with total adjusted debt-to-EBITDA expected to approach 6x,
and funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt of about 10%, pro-forma for the
proposed transaction. Accordingly, we have revised our assessment of the
financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive". The downgrade
also reflects the company's financial policies as "very aggressive",
highlighted by the resulting ownership by two private equity firms, as well as
aggressive capital spending plans over the next two years. The company
recently received funding approval from its Board of Directors for the restart
of one of its idled dehydrogenation units to produce on-purpose isobutylene.
We expect that the majority of estimated $265 million in capital spending
associated with this project will take place over the next two years. We
anticipate that the company will generate negative free cash flow through 2014
due to the increased capital expenditures, and expect that the company will
preserve adequate liquidity as the spending is funded through a combination of
cash on hand and ABL drawings. The project is expected to be operational in
the latter part of 2014.
With annual revenues of about $2.4 billion, TPC aggregates and processes crude
C4 to produce commodity chemicals, including butadiene, and butene-1.
Butadiene, the company's main product, is an input in U.S. synthetic rubber
production, most of which the cyclical domestic tire industry consumes.
Because of the current cost advantage of processing natural gas liquids, such
as ethane versus heavier crude oil-based feedstocks for ethylene production,
supplies of C4 (an ethylene by-product) remain constrained relative to demand.
Although butadiene prices can fluctuate meaningfully, we expect them to remain
high compared with historical prices because of the shift towards cracking
cost advantaged light feedstocks.
CreditWatch
We will monitor developments relating to this transaction and will resolve the
CreditWatch listings if the acquisition closes. If the transaction closes as
currently structured, we expect to lower TPC's corporate credit rating to 'B'
from 'B+'. Conversely, if the transaction does not proceed, we would likely
affirm the existing ratings on TPC Group at their current levels and withdraw
the issue-level ratings on the $655 million senior secured notes.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
TPC Group LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/--
Ratings Affirmed
TPC Group LLC
Senior Secured
Local Currency B+ /Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 4
New Rating
TPC Group, Inc.
Senior Secured
US$655 mil sr secd nts due 2020 B
Recovery Rating 4
