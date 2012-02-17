Overview
-- U.S. credit and information management solutions provider TransUnion
announced today that affiliates of Advent International and GS Capital
Partners VI Fund L.P. have signed a definitive agreement to purchase all of
TransUnion's shares outstanding from current shareholders Madison Dearborn
Partners and the Pritzker family business interests.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and other ratings on
TransUnion.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' issue level rating and '6' recovery rating
to the proposed $600 million senior unsecured PIK toggle notes to be issued by
parent TransUnion Holding Co.
-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that TransUnion will
maintain consistent profitability, positive free operating cash flow, and
adjusted leverage below the mid-6x area.
Rating Action
On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Chicago-based
TransUnion Corp. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's
proposed $600 million senior unsecured payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes to
be issued by TransUnion Holding Co. ("Holdco"), the parent company of
TransUnion Corp. We assigned a '6' recovery rating to the new notes,
indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our expectation that TransUnion's consistent profitability
and positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) will support the company's
"highly leveraged" (as defined in our criteria) financial risk profile.
TransUnion provides data and information management tools that help businesses
manage risk and improve decision-making, and provides credit data directly to
consumers. With customers in more than 20 countries, TransUnion's
"satisfactory" (as defined in our criteria) business risk profile reflects a
good market position as one of three global providers of credit information,
significant barriers to entry, and strong profitability.
TransUnion reported revenues of $1.024 billion in fiscal 2011, up 7% from the
prior year. We expect moderate organic revenue growth in the near term,
supported by our expectation of favorable international growth prospects and
expansion of the company's presence in certain vertical markets such as
insurance and health care. Ongoing cost-reduction initiatives should enable
TransUnion to preserve Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of
30%.
We expect annual discretionary cash flow levels will be modestly positive in
the near term, with strong operating cash flow largely offset by debt service
costs. Pro forma for the additional Holdco notes, adjusted total debt to
EBITDA was about 6.4x in fiscal 2011, which leaves minimal headroom within the
current rating for incremental debt. Furthermore, the current rating and
outlook incorporate our expectation that TransUnion will maintain sufficient
Restricted Payments capacity (as defined in the note agreement) to satisfy
Holdco interest payments with cash. Although the term loan has a required cash
flow sweep beginning in calendar 2013, we expect incremental debt service
costs will preclude material debt reductions in the near-to-intermediate term.
Therefore we expect any near-term leverage improvement to be modest, and to
result from EBITDA growth.
Liquidity
TransUnion has "adequate" (as defined in our criteria) liquidity, with sources
of cash likely to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months.
Cash sources included cash of about $108 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and
expected positive annual discretionary cash flow in the near term. We expect
uses to include moderate working capital investments and annual capital
expenditures less than $80 million in the near term.
Relevant aspects of TransUnion's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12
months, in part reflecting modest near-term debt maturities.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even
with a 20% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels.
-- In addition to cash balances, liquidity is provided by access to a
$200 million revolving credit facility, $25 million of which matures on June
15, 2015, and $175 million of which matures on Feb. 11, 2016.
-- Near-term debt maturities are moderate at $21.8 million.
-- TransUnion's credit agreement contains one financial covenant, which
is in effect only when the company has letters of credit or revolving credit
loans outstanding. We do not expect the financial covenant to restrict
liquidity.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
TransUnion, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that TransUnion will maintain
consistent profitability and positive FOCF. A highly leveraged financial
profile and our view that the company's ownership structure is likely to
preclude sustained de-leveraging, constrain a possible upgrade. The company's
defensible market position and stable operating performance lessen the
potential for credit deterioration. However, sustained leverage in excess of
6.5x due to a challenging economy and potential earnings deterioration could
lead to lower ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
-- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012
-- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012
-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec.
22, 2011
-- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct.
13, 2011
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
TransUnion Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
TransUnion Holding Company
Senior Unsecured
US$600 mil nts B-
Recovery Rating 6
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
TransUnion LLC
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159;
alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Martha Toll-Reed, New York (1) 212-438-7867;
molly_toll-reed@standardandpoors.com
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model,
software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in
any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without
the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or
its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well
as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively
S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or
availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors
or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the
results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or
maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as
is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES,
INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental,
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs,
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in
connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of
such damages.
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content
following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of
any information it receives.
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof.
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic
information received in connection with each analytical process.
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees.
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned.
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com.
Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
All rights reserved.
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect,
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services,
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176;
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758
