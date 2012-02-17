Feb 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit rating and outlook on Kansas-based independent refiner and fertilizer producer Coffeyville Resources LLC (B+/Stable/--) are unchanged after Icahn Partners L.P., an entity controlled by Carl Icahn, announced an unsolicited takeover offer for the company. Our 'BB' and 'B+' issue ratings on Coffeyville's first and second lien debt, and the '1' and '4' recovery ratings on this debt, also remain unchanged. The ratings on Coffeyville reflect the company's low leverage and significant financial cushion in a highly cyclical industry. The offer for $30 per share, plus a contingent value right for any premium if a sale is concluded at a higher price within nine months, equates to about a $2.6 billion valuation. At this time we cannot predict the outcome or impact on management; however, if financial policy were to change such that significant leverage was added to the capital structure, the ratings could come under pressure. Primary Credit Analyst: Mark Habib, New York (1) 212-438-6344; mark_habib@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Nora Pickens, New York (1) 212-438-2257; nora_pickens@standardandpoors.com