July 6 - The credit profiles of rated companies in the S&P 500 Index improved in second-quarter 2012, with upgrades outnumbering downgrades, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "S&P 500 Credit Profile: Upgrades Outnumber Downgrades In Second-Quarter 2012." During this time, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgraded 13 companies and downgraded five. "However, we expect that downgrades may outnumber upgrades in the near to intermediate term (the next three months to two years), since rating outlooks and CreditWatch statuses for the rated companies in the index show a slightly negative bias," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Debt is an important source of funding for many of the companies in the S&P 500 Index, which had $4.4 trillion in long-term debt as of June 29, 2012, compared with $12.7 trillion in market capitalization. "As we had noted in our previous report, the companies in the S&P 500 Index are predominantly investment grade and show stronger credit measures than the average rated U.S. company," said Ms. Vazza. (See "S&P 500 Credit Profile: Companies Show Above-Average Ratings Strength," published Feb. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Standard & Poor's rates 87% of the companies in the S&P 500 Index. Of these rated companies, 87% are considered investment grade (rated 'BBB-' and higher), which is a much higher portion than rated U.S. companies as a whole, of which only 49% are investment grade. There is a greater likelihood that bond downgrades will outpace bond upgrades in the near to intermediate term. We consider 52 companies to have the greatest risk of downgrade and 39 to have the greatest potential for upgrades. Among investment-grade companies, there are 41 potential downgrades and 29 potential upgrades. Among speculative-grade companies, there are 11 potential downgrades and 10 potential upgrades. The telecommunications services and financials sectors have the highest downgrade potential. Of the rated telecommunications companies, 25% (two of eight companies) are at risk of downgrade, and 20% of the rated financials companies (15 of 76) are at risk of downgrade. The healthcare, information technology, and utilities sectors have the highest potential for upgrades. Of the healthcare companies, 14% (six of 43) have the greatest upgrade potential, and 13% of the information technology companies (six of 47) and 13% of the utilities (four of 32) have the greatest upgrade potential. Standard & Poor's upgraded six companies from the information technology sector during the quarter: Oracle Corp., Lam Research Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Total System Services Inc. (TSYS), and EMC Corp. Outside the information technology sector, Standard & Poor's upgraded seven companies: Northeast Utilities, Macy's Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Union Pacific Corp., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc., and Principal Financial Group Inc. Standard & Poor's downgraded five companies during the quarter: Computer Sciences Corp., Avon Products Inc., Alpha Natural Resources Inc., J.C. Penney Co. Inc., and Chesapeake Energy Corp. (which was downgraded twice within the quarter). After those rating actions, stock prices of four of the five downgraded companies underperformed the index, and five of the 13 upgraded companies outperformed the index. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.