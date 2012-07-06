July 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Promise-I Mobility 2005-1 (2005-1),
upgraded Promise-I Mobility 2005-2 (2005-2) and downgraded Promise-I Mobility
2006-1 (2006-1) notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
The 2005-1 deal reached its scheduled maturity in May 2012. All notes except the
class E have been paid in full. The redemption of the class E notes has been
deferred. The outstanding portfolio balance equals EUR17.9m, the majority of
which are defaulted assets currently undergoing the workout process. The rating
of the class E notes has been affirmed as it is commensurate with the current
situation.
The upgrade of the 2005-2 transaction reflects the significant increase in
credit protection as a result of amortisation (the transaction has amortised to
15.2% of the initial portfolio balance). Since Fitch's last surveillance review
in July 2011, the credit enhancement levels for the class A+, A, B and C notes
have increased to 63.2%, 43.1%, 35.2% and 26.9%, from 24.8%, 17.1%, 14.1% and
10.9%, respectively. The fast pool amortisation has led to an increase in
obligor concentrations compared to the last review. Currently, the largest
obligor equals 4.1% of the outstanding portfolio, as opposed to 1.7% at the last
review. The top 10 obligors together account for 27.8% of the outstanding
portfolio, compared to 13.4% at last review.
EUR27m of defaults (44 loans) have occurred since the last rating action. Total
defaults since closing equal 6.6% of the initial pool balance. Currently,
defaulted assets in the portfolio amount to EUR52.6m or 19% of the outstanding
pool. Cumulative realised losses have increased to 0.40% of the initial
portfolio, compared to 0.20% at last review.
Notwithstanding the increased obligor concentrations, the current credit
enhancement levels of the notes are commensurate with the upgrade of the class
A+, A, B and C notes and affirmation of the class D and E notes.
The 2006-1 deal started amortising in December 2010 and has reached a portfolio
factor of 58%. The amortisation has also led to an increase in obligor
concentrations. Currently, the largest obligor equals 1.8% of the outstanding
portfolio, as opposed to 1.2% at last review. The top 10 obligors together
account for 13.4% of the outstanding portfolio, compared to 10.1% at last
review. However, the increase in credit protection in this transaction is less
substantial than in the 2005-2 deal. Compared to the last review, the credit
enhancement of the class A+ note has increased to 16.3% from 11.2%.
EUR19m of defaults (26 loans) have occurred since the last rating action. Total
defaults since closing equal roughly 4% of the initial pool balance. Currently,
defaulted assets in the portfolio amount to EUR47.9m or 3.45% of the outstanding
pool. Total defaults as a percentage of the outstanding portfolio balance have
increased to 6.8% from 3.7% at the last review. In the agency's view, the notes'
credit enhancement levels are consistent with the downgrade of the class A+ and
E notes and affirmation of the remaining notes.
The Promise transactions are synthetic securitisations with exposures to small-
and medium-sized enterprises in Germany. The reference pools were originated by
IKB Deutsche Industriebank Aktiengesellschaft (not rated), which bought
protection under a bank swap in respect of the reference portfolios from KfW.
Fitch used its Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) to estimate the portfolio loss rates
for different rating scenarios.
Fitch assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) to all notes rated 'CCCsf' or below. REs
are forward-looking recovery estimates, taking into account Fitch's expectations
for principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security.
The rating actions are as follows:
Promise-I Mobility 2005-1
EUR2.6m Class E (DE000A0D0HY6): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE90%
Promise-I Mobility 2005-2
EUR0.03m Class A+ (DE000A0GJ9A9): upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook
Positive
EUR54.9m Class A (DE000A0GJ9B7): upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook
Positive
EUR21.6m Class B (DE000A0GJ9C5): upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf'; Outlook Positive
EUR22.5m Class C (DE000A0GJ9D3): upgraded to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf'; Outlook
Positive
EUR21.6m Class D (DE000A0GJ9E1): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE60%
EUR14.4m Class E (DE000A0GJ9F8): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE0%
Promise-I Mobility 2006-1
EUR0.27m class A+ (DE000A0LDYH4): downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook
Stable
EUR67.2m class A (DE000A0LDYJ0): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR21.6m class B (DE000A0LDYK8): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR36m class C (DE000A0LDYL6): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE70%'
EUR46.8m class D (DE000A0LDYM4): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE20%
EUR10.8m class E (DE000A0LDYN2): downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; assigned
RE0%
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information: Investor reports
Applicable criteria, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; 'Global Structured Finance
Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012; 'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for
Distressed Securities', dated 18 November 2011, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and