July 6 - Light-vehicle sales in the U.S., one of the consistent bright spots in the economy since the fall, recovered somewhat in June after dimming a bit in May, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today. According to the article titled "June U.S. Auto Sales Were Consistent With Standard & Poor's 2012 Full-Year Expectation," published on RatingsDirect, June sales support Standard & Poor's base-case estimate of about 10% year-over-year growth for 2012. We expect about 6% growth in the second half of the year, following a stronger start to the year and a pause in May. "However, we remain cautious about potential weakness in the economic recovery because of myriad challenges in Europe, slower growth in China, and the potential U.S. fiscal showdowns late in 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Robert Schulz. In our base case, slowly improving economic conditions, pent-up demand, and better credit availability should continue to propel steady year-over-year sales growth for the remainder of 2012.