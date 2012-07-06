Fitch: Macedonia Makes Political Progress, but Risks Persist

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) The formation of a new government in Macedonia concludes a prolonged political hiatus but does not eliminate political risk in the country, Fitch Ratings says. The new government faces challenges in restoring political stability and public confidence in the political system, and in realigning policy in its preferred direction. Macedonia's parliament last week passed a vote of confidence in a new government under