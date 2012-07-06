July 6 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following actions on the notes issued
by TCW's Global Project Fund II (GPF II):
--$330 million revolving senior notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$70 million class A-1 floating-rate notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$64 million class A-2-A floating-rate notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook
Negative;
--$6 million class A-2-B fixed-rate notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative;
--$61 million class B-1 floating-rate notes downgraded to
'BB-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative;
--$14 million class B-2 fixed-rate notes downgraded to 'BB-sf' from 'BBsf';
Outlook Negative;
--$33 million class C floating-rate notes affirmed at 'CCCsf';
--$17 million class D floating-rate affirmed at 'CCsf'.
The one-notch downgrade to the rating assigned to the class B notes reflects the
decrease in available credit enhancement as a result of worse than expected
asset performance in addition to an increasingly concentrated portfolio. The
sequential-pay principal waterfall attempts to alleviate concentration ramp-down
risks. However, credit enhancement for the class B notes has slightly decreased,
although not enough to breach class B coverage triggers that would allocate
excess interest collections to principal amortization on the more senior notes.
Affirmations to the ratings assigned to the revolving senior notes and A-1 notes
reflect the continuous increase in credit enhancement which supports high asset
default rates, consistent with the 'AAAsf' rating. The class C and class D notes
remain very sensitive to the market value of asset balances due beyond the
transaction's final maturity on June 2016. As of
April 2012, the revolving senior notes had amortized to the amount of USD52.4
million from the initial USD330 million. The outstanding balance of the
performing portfolio was USD306 million.
GPF II is a CLO of project finance loans, the majority of which are senior
secured obligations. As of April 2012 there were 14 performing assets in the
portfolio. Approximately 30% of the fund's assets are domiciled in the United
States while the remaining 70% stem from emerging market countries. The majority
of investments are in the energy, oil and gas, and infrastructure project
finance sectors.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The primary source of information for this rating review was EIG Management
Company, LLC.
Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)