Dec 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned issue-level and recovery
ratings to Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s (CEC) proposed
$300 million first-lien senior secured notes due 2020, to be issued jointly by
Caesars Operating Escrow LLC and Caesars Escrow Corp. (the escrow issuers). We
assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch higher than our 'B-' corporate
credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our
expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. Our analysis assumes the company reduces first-lien debt by
roughly $150 million following this transaction through the repayment of
outstanding term loans. While our first-lien issue-level rating remains one
notch higher than our corporate credit rating, the issuance of incremental
first-lien notes continues to pressure the recovery prospects for first-lien
creditors and we believe
recovery prospects are currently at the very low end of the 70% to 90% range
for a '2' recovery rating. Although there remains some room for additional
first-lien debt within the current recovery rating, any subsequent meaningful
first-lien debt issuance beyond these notes not fully used to repay existing
first-lien debt likely would result in a revision of our first-lien senior
secured debt recovery rating to '3' from '2', and lowering our issue-level
rating to 'B-' from 'B' (the same as our corporate credit rating) in
accordance with our notching criteria..
Both of the escrow issuers (special purpose entities that will issue the
secured notes) are wholly owned, unrestricted subsidiaries of Caesars
Entertainment Operating Company, Inc. a wholly owned, direct subsidiary of CEC
(After the offering (and if escrow conditions are not met prior to the
consummation of the offering), the escrow issuers will deposit the gross
proceeds into a segregated escrow account until the date that certain
conditions are satisfied. The conditions essentially relate to regulatory
approval, the execution of documents granting security for the proposed notes,
and the assumption by CEOC of all obligations of the escrow issuers under the
proposed notes. The notes will have the benefit of a pari passu security
interest in the same collateral that secures the senior secured credit
facilities (subject to permitted liens and exceptions). CEOC intends to use
the net proceeds from the notes offering to repay a portion of its term loans
and for general corporate purposes.
Our corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Caesars' financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business
risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of Caesars' financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects
its very weak credit measures and our belief that prospects for meaningful
growth in net revenue and EBITDA in 2013 do not seem promising, given the
current economic outlook and competitive dynamics in the company's key
markets. While several actions taken by management in recent years, including
the currently planned capital raise, have positioned the company with a modest
covenant cushion and very limited debt maturities over the next few years,
Caesars' capacity to continue funding operational and capital spending needs
and meet debt service obligations over the longer term relies on more
substantial growth in cash flow generation. Credit measures remain weak. As of
Sept. 30, 2012, leverage was over 12x, while interest coverage was 0.8x.
Our assessment of Caesars' business risk profile as satisfactory reflects its
well-diversified portfolio of assets across most major U.S. gaming markets and
an industry-leading customer loyalty program. Despite these strengths, we
believe Caesars' business risk profile could weaken over time because of its
limited ability to generate excess cash flow to fund the level of investment
in its assets we believe necessary to preserve its competitive position.
Our rating incorporates relatively flat EBITDA in 2012, and modest growth in
2013. Our 2012 performance assumptions incorporate flat to modestly down
property EBITDA for Caesars' Las Vegas region and a 10% to 15% decline at its
Atlantic City properties. Caesars was outperforming our Atlantic City
expectations through the September quarter, which should allow the company to
absorb the negative impact that Hurricane Sandy will have on fourth quarter
performance. In 2013, we expect a return to at least modest growth in Las
Vegas and lingering weakness in the Atlantic City region. Without at least
modest growth in 2013 EBITDA and an expectation for positive operating
momentum to build into 2014, we believe Caesars could be challenged to meet
fixed charges while servicing its current capital structure and might again
seek to restructure its debt obligations. While refinancing transactions
completed this year improved Caesars' maturity profile and strengthened its
near-term liquidity profile by providing additional cash to fund capital
spending or other development needs, the increased interest expense associated
with these financing transactions will pressure already weak EBITDA coverage
of interest, and the incremental debt will strain the cushion under its senior
secured net leverage covenant. Furthermore, Caesars faces the maturity of
nearly $5 billion in CMBS debt in 2015, and will likely face substantially
higher interest costs upon refinancing that debt.
RATING LIST
Caesars Entertainment Corp.
Corporate credit rating B-/Negative/--
Rating assigned
Caesars Operating Escrow LLC;
Caesars Escrow Corp.
$300 mil. first-lien sr sec notes B
Recovery rating 2
