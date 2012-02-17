Overview -- U.S. auto supplier Cooper-Standard Automotive is building a track record of improved credit measures, and continuing to generate free cash flow. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', and raising our issue-level rating on the $450 million unsecured notes. -- The stable rating outlook on the company reflects our assumption that restructuring activities and operating efficiency initiatives will enable the company to achieve adjusted EBITDA margins in the 11% to 12% range for 2012 and 2013 on revenue growth in the low-single-digit area and free cash generation. Rating Action On Feb. 17, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Novi, Mich.-based auto supplier Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. The rating action is based on our view that the company's improved credit measures and continued free cash flow generation will continue. We have re-assessed the financial risk score to "significant" from "aggressive" (as defined in our criteria). This change in financial risk scoring supports a higher corporate credit rating of 'BB-'. Our assessment of the company's business risk remains "weak" (as defined in our criteria. Rationale We are raising our rating on Cooper-Standard because we now view the company's financial risk profile as significant (formerly aggressive). The assessment reflects our view that the company will continue to generate consistent free cash flow after capital spending. We believe Cooper-Standard reached lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x at year-end 2011, and could reduce leverage incrementally in 2012 because of our assumption of EBITDA growth. We estimate that the company generated free cash flow approaching $40 million in 2011; we also estimate that this number could increase to about $90 million in 2012 because of lower working capital investment. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is likely to reach about 27% in 2012. For the current rating, we expect Cooper-Standard to operate with lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 2.5x or less and FFO to lease-adjusted total debt of 25% or better. The ratings on Cooper-Standard reflect the company's significant financial risk profile and weak business risk profile. Cooper-Standard, a tier 1 supplier to the global automotive light-vehicle market, makes fluid-handling systems, body and chassis sealing systems, and vibration control components. The significant financial risk profile is based on our view that Cooper Standard's improved credit measures, continued free cash flow generation, and shareholder-driven financial policy track record will continue. Cooper-Standard's sales are rising with increasing auto production volumes in North America, offset by weakness in Europe. We believe revenue for the two-year period 2011 to 2013 will rise at a compound annual rate of 3%--this is likely lower than levels that might have been achieved but for the missed future business opportunities while the company was in bankruptcy for 2009--and part of 2010. As per our latest estimates, U.S. light-vehicle sales will increase about 7% in 2012, year over year, to 13.6 million units, and a further 8% to 14.7 million units in 2013. The company has significant exposure to U.S. light trucks, which we view as a risk if gasoline prices were to again approach $4 per gallon and push consumer sentiment toward more fuel-efficient passenger cars in response, but the company has reduced this exposure in recent years but gaining new business for passenger cars. Another factor pressuring 2012 revenues will be production volumes in Europe, which we believe will be flat at best. As with virtually all auto suppliers, the economic downturn triggered restructuring actions and operational efficiency initiatives that we believe have better positioned the company for profitability as vehicle demand and, hence, sustainable rates of production increase. We expect Cooper-Standard's relatively low and variable cost structure, its restructuring efforts, and its focus on lean manufacturing activities will allow it achieve EBITDA margins, calculated to include our adjustments, in the 11% to 12% range for 2012 and 2013. Our rating also incorporates our view that the company's financial policies will not depart in the near term from our expectation of continuing de-leveraging from mainly organic growth. Still, we view the company's ownership structure as concentrated among certain shareholders whose near-term investment goals may ultimately diverge from those of the traditional long-term shareholder seeking return through growth and dividends. Various former creditors continue to own a significant portion of Cooper-Standard's common equity, following its emergence from bankruptcy; and two of the largest holders are Silver Point Capital L.P. and Oak Hill Advisors L.P. For example, during 2011 the company announced the board was seeking strategic alternatives to increasing shareholder returns in the near term; subsequently the company reported this avenue is not being pursued. Our rating does not contemplate the company being sold or recapitalized with higher leverage. Cooper-Standard's weak business risk profile reflects risks arising from its exposure to the highly competitive, price-sensitive, and cyclical light-vehicle market. The company also has a concentrated customer base, since we believe it depends on North American production volumes of the Michigan-based original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for about 40% of its global sales and light trucks in particular (about 35% of global sales which we believe somewhat exceeds the market for light trucks and SUVs). We place more emphasis on these concentrations than the company's reported No. 1 or No. 2 position in the global automotive markets for more than half its products. For example, concentrations include Ford Motor Co.'s F-series truck and General Motors Co.'s (GM) GMT900 platform (the company has won the right to place product on GM's new K3XX replacement for the GMT900). Still, the company's geographic and customer diversity have improved in the past few years because of past acquisitions. About 48% of sales occur outside of North America and we expect the company's geographic breadth to continue expanding as its global OEM customers increase production in Latin America and Asia. Currently, Europe accounts for about 34% of sales, Asia 8%, and Latin America 6%. The company's products are critical to vehicles, which reduces the risk that OEMs could eliminate these products, and they have a relatively long redesign cycle because they are not platform-specific. Liquidity Cooper-Standard's liquidity is "adequate" (as we define the term). We believe the company has adequate sources of liquidity to cover near-term needs, even in the event of an unforeseen EBITDA decline. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect Cooper-Standard's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months; -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%; and -- In our opinion, Cooper-Standard could absorb a low-probability, high-impact market or operating shock. As of Sept. 30, 2011 (latest available), Cooper-Standard's $125 million asset-based revolving credit facility, due 2014, was undrawn although $31.2 million of letters of credit were outstanding. We expect the company generated positive free cash flow of about $40 million in 2011, and will have low swings in working capital that peak at about $40 million during any month. The company had $286 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 30, 2011. We estimate the company can generate about $90 million in free cash flow in 2012, after deducting $110 million for capital spending from operating cash flow of at least $200 million. We expect in 2012 the company will have modest cash restructuring charges and a small amount of funding required for pensions and OPEBs in line with the 2011 amount. Debt maturities will be minimal for the next few years; the company's $450 million, 8.5% senior unsecured, fixed-rate notes mature on May 1, 2018. At Sept. 30, the company was in compliance with its covenant requirement under the senior ABL facility to maintain a monthly fixed-charge coverage ratio of no less than 1.1 to 1.0 when availability is less than specified levels. Recovery analysis The rating on the senior unsecured debt is 'BB-', the same as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in a default scenario. Outlook Our rating outlook on Cooper-Standard is stable. We base this outlook on our assumption that its restructuring activities and operating efficiency initiatives will allow it achieve adjusted EBITDA margins, in the 11% to 12% range for 2012 and 2013 on revenue growth in the low-single-digit area and free cash generation. We assume vehicle production rises modestly in North America and that the company can deal adequately with our expectation of flat to lower auto production in Europe for 2012. We could raise our ratings if we believe Cooper-Standard can achieve and sustain meaningful free cash generation of at least $125 million for 12 months. We would also need to conclude that the company could sustain pension- and lease-adjusted leverage of 2x or less and FFO to total debt of 30% or better. We would also need to conclude that any use of its large cash balances would be consistent with our expectations for a higher rating, because we believe the company's concentrated ownership by financial sponsors indicates that financial policies will remain aggressive. For an upgrade, we would likely need to conclude that a more traditional shareholder ownership structure (less concentration and perhaps a public listing) would need to be established. Alternatively, we could lower our ratings if we believe non-European auto markets will not improve as we assume or if the economic recovery falters, thereby preventing the company from achieving and maintaining the financial measures that we expect for the 'BB-' rating (adjusted leverage of under 2.5x for the next two years and FFO to total debt of 25% or better). We could also consider lowering our ratings if we believe the company will have more than $25 million in negative free cash generation in 2012 or 2013 because of lower revenues, atypically high commodity costs, unexpected higher capital spending, or impaired margins. We would also lower our ratings if Cooper-Standard makes a transforming acquisition with available cash or makes a debt-financed acquisition, or if the board of directors adopts a radically different business strategy or financial policies. We assume this scenario is less likely in the near term. Ratings List Upgraded To From Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB- B+ Recovery Rating 3 3