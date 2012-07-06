(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The weakening of the creditworthiness and support from BBVA to its subsidiary, BBVA Chile, is partially offset by the incorporation into the ratings of the Chilean government's potential extraordinary support. -- We are lowering the long-term issuer counterparty credit rating on BBVA Chile to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we are affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that BBVA Chile's stand-alone credit profile is likely to remain resilient despite the unfavorable global economic environment and intense competition in the Chilean banking system. Rating Action On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales (BBVA Chile) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on May 2, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action follows the deterioration in the creditworthiness of BBVA Chile's parent, Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; BBB+/Negative/A-2, stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb+') which reduces its capacity to provide support to the bank. The partially offsetting factor is the incorporation into the ratings of the Chilean government's potential support. The bank is of "moderate" systemic importance within the "supportive" Chilean banking system. To determine the rating on banks such as BBVA Chile, our rating methodology applies notches of uplift to the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for either group support or extraordinary government support, whichever is stronger. In this case, the government support became more relevant than the support from the parent. We view the Chilean government as "supportive" towards its financial system given its track record of providing support to the banking system in times of exceptional stress. Our assessment of BBVA Chile's "moderate" systemic importance to the Republic of Chile reflects the bank's good competitive position as the sixth-largest bank in the country (in terms of loans, assets, and deposits). As a result, we believe there is a moderate likelihood of government support to BBVA Chile, if needed, resulting in one notch uplift to the bank's SACP of 'bbb'. BBVA Chile's SACP reflect its "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. We view regulation in the Chilean banking system would likely prevent BBVA Chile from providing support to the parent that would impair its own financial strengths. However, we believe that being a strategically important subsidiary, majority of which BBVA owns, could have an impact on the bank's SACP. As a result, we will continue monitoring BBVA Chile's related transactions, dividend policy and especially liquidity and funding position (given concentration of funding in institutional investors and tenor of deposits) that could potentially harm its SACP. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that BBVA Chile's SACP is likely to remain stable despite the unfavorable global economic environment and intense competition, due to its healthy asset quality and good market position, a robust regulation and supervision, and self sufficiency from its parent for products, origination, funding, or liquidity. We also expect the bank to continue to be of "moderate" importance within the Chilean market system. We would reassess the impact on the SACP in case of a significant deterioration of BBVA's creditworthiness, particularly, the potential impact on liquidity and funding--a scenario that we are not currently foreseeing. Furthermore, a drop in market position and RAC (to levels below 5%) and/or a change in the importance of the bank to the system could result in negative rating actions. Rating upside is more related to an improvement in the banking industry risk assessment in Chile, specifically the anchor, which is the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 SACP bbb Anchor bbb+ Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 1 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)