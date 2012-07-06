(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The weakening of the creditworthiness and support from BBVA to its
subsidiary, BBVA Chile, is partially offset by the incorporation into the
ratings of the Chilean government's potential extraordinary support.
-- We are lowering the long-term issuer counterparty credit rating on
BBVA Chile to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative
implications. At the same time, we are affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that BBVA Chile's stand-alone
credit profile is likely to remain resilient despite the unfavorable global
economic environment and intense competition in the Chilean banking system.
Rating Action
On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
counterparty credit rating on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales
(BBVA Chile) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where we placed it on May 2, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed
the 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action follows the deterioration in the creditworthiness of BBVA
Chile's parent, Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA;
BBB+/Negative/A-2, stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb+') which reduces its
capacity to provide support to the bank. The partially offsetting factor is
the incorporation into the ratings of the Chilean government's potential
support. The bank is of "moderate" systemic importance within the "supportive"
Chilean banking system.
To determine the rating on banks such as BBVA Chile, our rating methodology
applies notches of uplift to the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for
either group support or extraordinary government support, whichever is
stronger. In this case, the government support became more relevant than the
support from the parent.
We view the Chilean government as "supportive" towards its financial system
given its track record of providing support to the banking system in times of
exceptional stress. Our assessment of BBVA Chile's "moderate" systemic
importance to the Republic of Chile reflects the bank's good competitive
position as the sixth-largest bank in the country (in terms of loans, assets,
and deposits). As a result, we believe there is a moderate likelihood of
government support to BBVA Chile, if needed, resulting in one notch uplift to
the bank's SACP of 'bbb'.
BBVA Chile's SACP reflect its "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital
and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate"
liquidity. We view regulation in the Chilean banking system would likely
prevent BBVA Chile from providing support to the parent that would impair its
own financial strengths. However, we believe that being a strategically
important subsidiary, majority of which BBVA owns, could have an impact on the
bank's SACP. As a result, we will continue monitoring BBVA Chile's related
transactions, dividend policy and especially liquidity and funding position
(given concentration of funding in institutional investors and tenor of
deposits) that could potentially harm its SACP.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that BBVA Chile's SACP is likely to
remain stable despite the unfavorable global economic environment and intense
competition, due to its healthy asset quality and good market position, a
robust regulation and supervision, and self sufficiency from its parent for
products, origination, funding, or liquidity. We also expect the bank to
continue to be of "moderate" importance within the Chilean market system.
We would reassess the impact on the SACP in case of a significant
deterioration of BBVA's creditworthiness, particularly, the potential impact
on liquidity and funding--a scenario that we are not currently foreseeing.
Furthermore, a drop in market position and RAC (to levels below 5%) and/or a
change in the importance of the bank to the system could result in negative
rating actions. Rating upside is more related to an improvement in the banking
industry risk assessment in Chile, specifically the anchor, which is the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support 1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 1
Additional Factors 0
