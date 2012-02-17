Overview -- U.S.-based Weight Watchers International Inc. announced that it is launching a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer for up to $720 million of its common stock, while simultaneously repurchasing shares from Artal Holdings Sp. Z o.o. Succursale de Luxembourg. -- The company plans to fund $1.5 billion of total share repurchases through new borrowings under an amended and extended version of the company's existing credit facilities; Artal's share of ownership is to remain unchanged. -- We are affirming the 'BB' corporate credit rating on Weight Watchers and 'BB+' senior secured issue-level ratings. -- We are revising the outlook on the corporate credit rating to negative from stable, reflecting our view that the proposed debt-financed share repurchase will result in deterioration of credit metrics. Rating Action On Feb. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on New York City-based Weight Watchers International Inc. We are revising our outlook to negative from stable. We are affirming our 'BB+' senior secured issue-level rating on the company's existing secured debt. The recovery rating on the company's secured debt remains '2', indicating our expectation for substantial recovery (70% to 90%) of principal in the event of a payment default; however, we do recognize the lowered recovery prospects given the incremental debt and believe recovery prospects are now at the low end of this range. In accordance with our criteria (see Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, published April 4, 2006, on RatingsDirect), we assume that a sponsor-owned issuer's leverage may increase in the future, it is very unlikely for one to achieve a rating higher than in the 'B' category. While we recognize the majority ownership (approximately 52%) by a private equity sponsor, we believe the 48% public ownership of WWI mitigates the risk of leverage (as measured by the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA) increasing above 4.5x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company reported about $1 billion of debt outstanding. Rationale The outlook revision to negative is reflective of Weight Watchers International Inc.'s (WWI's) aggressive financial policy and resulting deterioration in credit protection measures following the proposed share repurchase transactions. However, the affirmation of the corporate credit rating reflects our belief that the company's operating performance will remain strong; that WWI will apply free cash flow to reduce debt expeditiously, and strengthen credit measures to levels more indicative of a "significant" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term) over the next year. We believe the aggregate $1.5 billion debt-financed share repurchases (influenced, in our view, by Artal Holdings Sp. Z o.o. Succursale de Luxembourg, the majority owner with controlling interest of the board), signifies an aggressive financial policy. In addition, in 2007 the company executed a similar share repurchase that increased leverage to the mid-4x area (the company subsequently reduced leverage). By our estimate, at closing, the company's leverage will increase to the 4.5x area, from under 2x as of the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. We forecast 2012 year-end leverage in the high-3x area based on our projections that assume mid-single-digit revenue growth, approximately 31% EBITDA margins, over $350 million in free cash flow generation, and debt repayment of about $250 million. The corporate credit rating on WWI reflects our assessment that the company's business risk profile remains "fair" and its financial risk profile "aggressive." In assessing financial risk, we take into consideration Artal's majority ownership and board control--and influence on financial governance--while recognizing the company's significant and rather predictable cash flow generation. Our business risk profile assessment incorporates our view that WWI will maintain its standing as a highly recognizable brand with a solid market position, international presence in a growing global market, and favorable demographic trends, as well as the company's narrow business focus (albeit with recently broadening service offerings) in the highly competitive weight-loss industry, and its sensitivity to consumer discretionary spending. Buoyed by a robust marketing campaign and the continued success of program innovations launched in late 2010, the company has had strong revenue generation and solid profitability in 2011, with revenues up approximately 25% and EBITDA margins, by our estimate, up about 290 basis points as compared to 2010. Its PointsPlus program has been successful in North America and the U.K., with increased enrollment and attendance at meetings. WeightWatchers.com growth has contributed to gross margin expansion, given its low cost of revenues; moreover, in 2011 the online segment contributed to nearly 25% of the company's revenues, versus about 17% in 2010. In addition to this shift in business mix, WWI has broadened its range of services for a wider--and more gender-balanced--customer base interested in healthy eating and weight loss. The confluence of the above should result in continued growth, albeit at a moderated pace, in 2012, absent a significant new product launch and amid concerns about consumer discretionary spending. Our projections account for mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2012, assuming our economists' forecast for GDP growth of less than 2% in its core markets, U.S. and Europe. (For Standard & Poor's most recent U.S. economic forecast, please see "U.S. Economic Forecast: Recovery Warms Up In January," published Feb. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) We expect EBITDA margins to remain consistently above 30%. Management has demonstrated its ability to sustain similar levels (as through the last recession) and the company's product mix is shifting gradually toward the higher-margin online segment. However, growth trends in meeting enrollments, which contribute to over half of revenues, have abated and, given the seasonal nature of the business, may level off in early 2012; our expectation is that the online business will fuel revenue growth in the next 12 months, as self-help increasingly dieters seek internet and mobile tools. Moreover, Continental Europe and other international regions have yet to demonstrate the strong performance of the domestic market and the recent surge in the U.K. If weak economic conditions worsen and consumer discretionary spending becomes more constrained, the attendance and meeting enrollment growth achieved in 2011 may remain flat and cause revenue growth to decelerate to a low- to mid-single-digit rate in 2012. We do not expect margins to be significantly hampered by a lower rate of sales growth, and we believe growth in the higher-margin online business could serve to increase operating margins over time. WWI's narrow business focus and lack of channel diversity render it susceptible to changes in consumer tastes and sensitive to economic cycles, as the commercial weight loss industry is subject to discretionary spending. Although new enrollments declined during the depths of the current economic downturn in 2009, the company was able to withstand this distress, in large part due to its ability to maintain a high retention rate. Geographic diversity--WWI has a presence in over 25 countries--provides some benefit, as does the company's offering expansion into the higher-margin online weight loss market. We also view emerging markets' burgeoning middle class populations, as well as domestic corporate health care opportunities, as among the drivers for growth. Our "fair" business risk assessment also incorporates WWI's strong brand recognition and good market position in the highly fragmented and growing worldwide commercial weight loss segment. The weight-loss industry is highly competitive, with a broad array of competitors such as self-help weight loss products, weight-loss drugs, and weight-loss services administered by doctors, nutritionists, and dieticians. Industry dynamics in the niche weight-control market remain favorable as obesity rates are rising worldwide and across socioeconomic groups. In addition, both individual and, increasingly, governmental concerns about rising health care costs resulting from obesity are fueling demand for weight-loss management. According to WWI, by 2015 the global overweight and obese population will reach approximately 3 billion by 2015. The industry is influenced by innovation and consumer perception of efficacy. With over $1.8 billion sales for the full year, WWI is over three times the size of its main competitors, such as Nestle-owned Jenny Craig, NutriSystems, eDiets, Slim-Fast (owned by Unilever), and Medifast. Herbalife, however, reports over $3 billion in sales, but competes in a broader spectrum of categories. Further, as a service provider, WWI benefits from significantly higher margins than its competitors that are in the business of providing food-based weight loss. We believe WWI's ability to sustain and increase its market share is strong. It has among the strongest advertising infrastructures in this space and has demonstrated an ability to innovate its offerings in response to both the competitive landscape and consumer preferences. Liquidity We believe WWI currently has adequate liquidity, with sources of cash that are likely to sufficiently exceed uses for the next 12-24 months. Cash sources include existing cash balances, the company's revolving credit facility, and expected cash flow. Based on full year 2010 performance, in accordance with key quantitative measures in "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers" (published Sept. 28, 2011), relevant aspects of WWI's liquidity include: -- We estimate coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next two years, with uses including capital expenditures of about $50 million-$70 million, about $250 million of debt repayment, and modest franchise acquisitions ($15 million-$30 million, based on a recent historical average of $22 million per year). -- We expect net sources would be positive, even without credit line availability. -- There is sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by over 50% without the company breaching either coverage test. We expect WWI to maintain covenant cushion in excess of 60% for fiscal 2012. Despite still-difficult economic conditions, we expect WWI to continue to generate meaningful free operating cash flow, in excess of $350 million in 2012 (WWI generated over $375 million of free operating cash flow in fiscal 2011). Recovery analysis WWI's senior secured credit facilities currently are rated 'BB+' (one notch above the corporate credit rating), with a '2' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of substantial recovery (70%-90%) in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report to be published following the release of this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative, reflecting the company's aggressive financial policy and weaker pro forma credit protection measures following the proposed transactions. In addition, the company will have limited additional debt capacity under the existing rating. We expect free cash flow will be applied to debt reduction. We forecast the company to improve leverage just below 4x by the end of fiscal 2012. We could lower the rating if credit measures do not strengthen consistent with our current expectations over the next year. This could occur if operating performance deteriorates as a result of difficult economic conditions and/or cash flow levels are weaker than expected, and debt repayment is longer than expected. The presence of a majority shareholder with controlling interest considerably constrains WWI from an upgrade. However, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company were to demonstrate steady repayment of debt and continued EBITDA growth such that leverage were to decrease toward the 3.5x area. At current EBITDA levels (as of Dec. 31, 2011) we estimate the company would need to repay about $650 million of debt to reach this. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Weight Watchers International Inc. Corporate credit rating BB/Negative/-- BB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Weight Watchers International Inc. Senior secured BB+ Recovery rating 2